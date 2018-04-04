(Wikimedia Commons)

Straws, coffee cups targets in Vancouver’s plan to cut down on plastic trash

Plastic straws and stir sticks make up about three per cent of litter on the city’s shoreline

Plastic straws are among the items in the crosshairs as the City of Vancouver develops a strategy to cut down on plastic and Styrofoam waste.

The city says it costs about $2.5 million per year to collect single-use items such as disposable cups, bags, takeout containers and utensils from public green spaces and waste bins, and its strategy contains proposals to reduce, reuse or recycle the offending items.

Plastic straws and stir sticks make up about three per cent of shoreline litter in Vancouver, the city says, while Canadians throw out about 57 million straws every day.

READ MORE: This is the last straw for Nanaimo pubs

Some businesses, including the city’s aquarium, have already phased out the items, while Victoria is set to ban straws in July, following the lead of Montreal, which abolished them in January.

The Vancouver chapter of the not-for-profit Surfrider Foundation is working with local businesses to cut down on the amount of plastic garbage and has developed the Straws Suck campaign encouraging a switch to paper straws.

Vancouver’s plan to cut down on plastic trash calls for an evaluation of methods to recover street cleaning costs from businesses that distribute single-use items, while the entire strategy is due to be considered by council in mid-May.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Time to ask Lake Cowichan what they think of cannabis: Forrest
Next story
Speculation, foreign buyers’ taxes won’t solve B.C.’s housing crisis: economist

Just Posted

Valley athletes head to Commonwealth Games

Local connections for Canadians in triathlon, rugby and swimming

Time to ask Lake Cowichan what they think of cannabis: Forrest

Do Lake Cowichan residents want to welcome legalized cannabis to town? It’s time to ask

T-Birds and RBC team up to help hockey players prepare for summer

Spots still open for April 15-20 camp

Lake Cowichan’s Easter egg hunt makes a happy return to the great outdoors.

Kids and their parents enjoy Monday’s Easter egg hunt at the Little League park

Cowichan woman frustrated by lack of response to woes by Facebook

Messages shared with another Facebook user

Final leg of national missing women inquiry begins in B.C.

More than 100 people set to speak over five days at Richmond hotel

Straws, coffee cups targets in Vancouver’s plan to cut down on plastic trash

Plastic straws and stir sticks make up about three per cent of litter on the city’s shoreline

Speculation, foreign buyers’ taxes won’t solve B.C.’s housing crisis: economist

Expert slams the NDP government’s proposed methods to reduce demand

B.C. imposes harsh fines on doublebilling for medical services

Practitioners could face fines of up to $20,000

Elderly B.C. man wins $425k battle with insurance corporation

George Apostolidis, who is described in court documents as an illiterate widower, was in need of funds.

BCHL Today: Prince George and Wenatchee on track for Fred Page Cup final

BCHL Today is a (near) daily look at what’s going on around the league and the junior A world.

‘History in making’ as B.C. women’s hardball team joins men’s division

All-female B.C. Badgers will play in 45+ division in move to further development of female baseball

Alberta premier heads to Toronto, U.S. to build support for pipelines

Alberta Premier Rachel Notley says she will soon be heading to Toronto and New York to rally support among business leaders for the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion

YouTube shooter told family members she ‘hated’ the company

The woman opened fire at YouTube’s headquarters in California, wounding three people before taking her own life

Most Read