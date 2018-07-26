Cash and jewellery recovered by RCMP following a routine traffic stop back in March. Jewellery worth $73,000 was returned to its Chilliwack owner last month. (RCMP Photo)

Stolen goods – including $73,000 in jewelry – returned to rightful B.C. owners

Police believe the thieves – who have since been deported – were part of an organized theft ring

  • Jul. 26, 2018 2:15 p.m.
  • News

Stolen jewelry worth approximately $73,000 has been returned its Chilliwack owners, RCMP said Thursday.

And the thieves have been deported.

The jewelry, along with a significant amount of cash, had been recovered back in March following a routine traffic stop on Highway 1 near Malakwa, B.C.

The three people in the rental vehicle were not Canadian citizens, B.C. RCMP Traffic Services said at the time, and carried no passports or a valid driver’s licence.

Since then police have been working to reunite the stolen property with its rightful owners.

Three weeks ago investigators were in Chilliwack, where they delivered the $73,000 jewelry.

“The owners of the jewelry were very thankful for the efforts of police and were grateful for the return of their property,” said lead investigator Const. Christopher Coleman.

Early on in the investigation police believed the three suspects were part of an organized theft ring, traveling across the province and possibly Canada, committing thefts to obtain valuables and cash.

Later police were able to link most of the jewelry to a series of residential break and enters in the Lower Mainland.

“This is a great example of the multi-agency cooperation utilized to bring this case to a successful conclusion,” said Coleman.

A significant amount of currency was also recovered during the initial traffic stop, police added, and the break and enter victims may be able to recover funds through BC’s Victim of Crime Act or the BC Civil Forfeiture Office.

The three suspects were not charged. Instead police worked closely with Canada Border Services and the individuals have since been deported.

Previous story
Facebook explodes in Cowichan with story of woman watching as man tries to break in

Just Posted

Facebook explodes in Cowichan with story of woman watching as man tries to break in

It didn’t take long before Cowichan Valley folks were telling their neighbours about scary incident

Island Good results to be revealed at Summit in Nanaimo

How do you recognize all the locally made food in your grocery store?

Chemainus dispensary succumbs to legal pressure from North Cowichan

A Chemainus dispensary that was steadfast in remaining open despite fines and… Continue reading

VIDEO: Music and fans both hot at this year’s Islands Folk Festival in Cowichan

From the wild boogie woogie of Alan Gerber to the smooth jazz of Susannah Adams, it was all there

Scammer tries to nab Visa number off Cowichan Valley woman with no card

Cowichan Bay’s Judy Ross knows a thing or two about scamming. No,… Continue reading

Duncan teenager wins Nanaimo Idol singing contest

Fourteen-year-old Ellie Barnhart beat out 15 contestants to win studio time and training

Hospice Cycle of Life tour hits Cowichan’s roads this weekend

It’ll be a great ride, a great way to raise money for eight hospices on Vancouver Island July 28-29

Cowichan Coffee Time: Men show they care, CGC hands out awards

• 100 Men Who Care in Cowichan are making a big impact… Continue reading

Stolen goods – including $73,000 in jewelry – returned to rightful B.C. owners

Police believe the thieves – who have since been deported – were part of an organized theft ring

Whitecaps’ Alphonso Davies excited to play with Bayern Munich stars

Teen soccer sensation back training in Vancouver after record-breaking transfer to top German club

B.C. man, banned from U.S. for pot investment, seeks waiver to cross border

Sam Znaimer of Vancouver said he was recently denied entry at a Washington state crossing

B.C. woman launched from pool by force of mudslide

“We were so lucky. I’m alive — it’s the hand of God.”

Japanese Canadian recounts life in B.C. internment camp

Salmon Arm centenarian shares story of forced relocation from Vancouver to Yard Creek in the Shuswap.

Racist sign prompts B.C. man to organize anti-discrimination walk

The walk set to start July 28, 1 p.m. at Splatsin Community Centre in Enderby

Most Read