Still no sign of missing father in Cowichan Valley

Search group for Ben Kilmer now stands 40 SAR volunteers and another 100 friends and concerned community members

As the search for 41-year-old Ben Kilmer reached the midpoint of its fifth full day, search manager Tina Phillips said few clues have emerged.

Numerous tips and suggestions have been flowing into the police and search and rescue personnel but despite the efforts of 40 trained SAR volunteers and another 100 friends and concerned community members, little has been found.

Phillips said on Monday morning that blood had been found “in a treed area” near where Kilmer’s van was found running on Lake Cowichan Road. But beyond that early discovery, there has been no sign of the Cobble Hill father of two.

Phillips says social media has been buzzing with offers of help as well as suggestions as to where searchers should be looking.

“We are following up on all of them but we’re not going to reply to them all,” Phillips said, adding the public’s help has been appreciated.

At least one psychic has weighed in with a vision of where Kilmer may be.

“We don’t seek (psychics) out but we will work with them,” she said. “Often the suggestions are actually places we’re searching anyway.”

Phillips is encouraging residents in the Sahtlam area west of Duncan to check outbuildings, including sheds, garages, dog houses and woodpiles.

“Those are places people go to keep warm, or to be safe.”

Phillips says any decision to discontinue the search is made on a day-to-day basis.

“We’ll sit down with the RCMP tonight, as we do every night, and go over the situation.”

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Benjamin Kilmer, contact the North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP at 250-748-5522 or if you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

