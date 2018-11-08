Statcan’s plan to harvest private banking info on hold, pending investigation

Privacy concerns have triggered heated political exchanges in the House of Commons

The country’s chief statistician says his agency’s controversial plan to harvest individuals’ banking information is on hold until the privacy commissioner completes an investigation into widespread concerns about the project.

Statistics Canada recently caught nine financial institutions off-guard by asking them to share the private banking information of Canadians in 500,000 dwellings across the country.

Canadian law could require the institutions to hand over the private information to Statistics Canada as the agency works to modernize and improve its data-collection efforts.

READ MORE: Statistics Canada’s request for banking data prompts privacy investigation

Privacy concerns have triggered heated political exchanges in the House of Commons, where allegations of state surveillance and authoritarian rule have been part of the debate.

The ensuing controversy and public complaints have also prompted privacy commissioner Daniel Therrien to launch an investigation into the matter.

In testimony today before a Senate committee, chief statistician Anil Arora said the project will not proceed until Therrien has finished his work and Canadians’ privacy concerns have been addressed.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. naturopath who used diluted rabid dog saliva surrenders licence
Next story
B.C. couple survives carbon monoxide scare

Just Posted

Federal NDP leader heads to Cowichan for supply management Town Hall

Federal NDP leader will attend town hall in Cobble Hill on Nov. 13

600 business leaders pack Island Economic Summit

The two-day event featured keynote presentations from Premier John Horgan

Cowichan Capitals help BCHL feed into NCAA ranks

11 former Caps now skating in Div. 1

New Lake Cowichan mayor is ready to hit the ground running

Rod Peters wants to look at ways to encourage business, housing in Lake Cowichan

Business notes: Solitaire Press receives kudos for charity work

“The money we would have spent on the posters goes back to the kids.”

Sharon and Bram say the singing won’t stop with retirement tour

It’s often parents and grandparents who know them best, the pair say

Coming up in Cowichan: 1st Holiday Bazaar; Cops, Pops, and Pizza; museum fundraiser

Clements Centre holding first annual Holiday Bazaar The Clements Centre is holding… Continue reading

B.C. couple survives carbon monoxide scare

“We were extremely lucky. We’re still here because [the detector] worked.”

MPs need to consult women, social media companies about online behaviour: Cullen

The B.C. MP says training for parliamentarians doesn’t include enough material on what appropriate online behaviour looks like

British Columbians in ‘dead heat’ on electoral reform: poll

50.5% support First Past the Post, survey says, while 49.5% want proportional representation

‘All options’ soon possible to end Canada Post dispute, says Trudeau

The job actions have temporarily shut down Canada Post’s operations in more than 150 communities since being launched last month

Statcan’s plan to harvest private banking info on hold, pending investigation

Privacy concerns have triggered heated political exchanges in the House of Commons

B.C. naturopath who used diluted rabid dog saliva surrenders licence

Anke Zimmermann used a homeopathic treatment for a four-year old boy’s behavioural problems

GoFundMe set up for family of Vancouver Island University student who died in fall

Spencer Stone Shutes died Monday at VIU’s Nanaimo campus

Most Read