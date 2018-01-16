Stabbing near Duncan high school sparks concerns

A stabbing near Cowichan Secondary School Tuesday afternoon did not involve students from the school, principal Charlie Coleman said. (Citizen file)

Cowichan Secondary students were not involved in an alleged stabbing on James Street and the Trans Canada Highway on Tuesday afternoon, according to the school’s principal.

Principal Charlie Coleman took to Facebook Tuesday to allay concerns.

“The RCMP have two suspects involved in the incident. Again, this had nothing to do with our school, and did not involve our students. RCMP do not believe their [sic] is any safety concern for our school,” he wrote after a concerned parent said he was picking his child up as the child no longer felt safe at school.

The school was not put on lockdown.

School District 79 spokesperson Katie McLaughlin said lockdowns are activated when there is an “immediate or imminent threat” to student safety.

“The RCMP were not concerned about the safety of students at the high school,” McLaughlin said. “If there was a concern, the school would have implemented the appropriate level of safety protocol—and that decision is made in coordination with the RCMP.”

The North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP detachment said they had no officers available to speak on the matter.