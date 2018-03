This Sunday morning marks the beginning of Daylight Savings Time for 2018.

Don’t forget to turn your clocks ahead by one hour at 2 a.m. Sunday morning.

This will mean more hours of daylight to enjoy in the evening, but it will feel like an early start in the morning until your adjust your internal clock.

Times change back again in November, 2018.