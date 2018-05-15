Theft from vehicles on the rise in the Cowichan Valley. (File photo)

Spike in thefts from vehicles in Duncan, North Cowichan, RCMP warn

Police seek help from community

In the past month, the North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP have seen thefts from vehicle incidents more then triple.

In almost every instance the vehicles involved were left unlocked, according to a press release.

The areas hardest hit have been residential areas in Duncan, north of Trunk Road.

Another area hit hard is in North Cowichan, north of Tzouhalem Road.

These crimes are not limited to these areas and are being committed throughout Duncan and North Cowichan.

The suspects have reportedly been seen checking vehicle doors and entering those they find unlocked.

“These are crimes of opportunity that can be prevented with the community’s help,” said RCMP Cpl. Cari Lougheed.

“Please ensure all parked and unoccupied vehicles are locked and valuables are out of view.”

Lougheed said RCMP officers have increased patrols in the effected areas making efforts to locate and arrest the suspects.

“Community members can also assist in catching those responsible for these thefts by watching for suspicious activities and reporting them to the police when they see them happening,” she said.

For more tips on how to prevent thefts from vehicles, visit the BC RCMP preventing theft from and of vehicles page.

If you see anything suspicious or you believe your vehicle has been entered and items stolen, please call the North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP at 250-748-5522

Previous story
Pitbulls attack three children on Vancouver Island

Just Posted

Spike in thefts from vehicles in Duncan, North Cowichan, RCMP warn

Police seek help from community

‘Alice in Wonderland’ at hit at Kelsey

There was a White Rabbit, a Caterpillar smoking a hookah, a Duchess

The dos and don’ts of hiring a mover

BBB says choosing a mover is a heavy decision not to be taken lightly.

No more mandatory counselling for man convicted of perjury in Air India bombing

But other parole conditions still apply

Shriners to host annual Spring Ceremonial in Valley

Event to run May 18-20

‘Alice in Wonderland’ at hit at Kelsey

There was a White Rabbit, a Caterpillar smoking a hookah, a Duchess

Pitbulls attack three children on Vancouver Island

Ten-year-old girl and woman seriously injured in incident in Nanaimo on Saturday

Man exposes himself on Campbell River bus

Police seeking public’s help in identifying suspect

Farmland review head named Agricultural Land Commission chair

Jennifer Dyson, former ALR commissioner, replaces Frank Leonard

New alert system passes first real test in Canada with Amber Alert

Alert issued for Ontario boy was successfully sent out

B.C. flood watch to intensify over next week

Heat wave speeding up snowmelt process

Victims of ‘devastating’ floods get provincial financial aid

Disaster Financial Assistance is now available for eligible British Columbians affected by flooding

Video: B.C. canines crowned for saving owner’s life

One-year-later Matthew Smith is still recovering, in Campbell River

Nanaimo’s chief financial officer no longer with city

Victor Mema had been on leave since March and was the subject of allegations regarding improper use of personal expense funds

Most Read