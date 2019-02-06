Spike in property crimes in Lake Cowichan

Lake Cowichan RCMP warn of increase of property crimes over the last month. (File photo)

RCMP in Lake Cowichan are asking for the community’s support in combating a recent increase in property crime.

Detachment commander Sgt. Stu Foster said the increase in property-crime related offences has taken place over the past month.

He said that discussions with community members suggest the public may not be reporting offences to police.

“Without receiving reports of theft or suspicious persons, it is difficult to address crime,” Foster said.

“If you see something, say something. Always report suspicious persons or activity to the police. The Lake Cowichan RCMP responds to calls for service 24 hours a day, seven days a week.”

Foster said prevention is an important aspect of reducing crime.

He said people should not leave any property or personal identification in their vehicles.

“Always remove all keys, and lock and alarm your car,” Foster said.

“Secure valuable property in your yard and car port. Record serial numbers, keep a log and take pictures of important items. If they are stolen, this will provide the information required to identify and return stolen property.”

For additional information on theft prevention and other related topics, visit the BC RCMP Safety Tips page.