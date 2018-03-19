South Island travel book a best seller

A recently released travel book highlighting many areas in the Cowichan Valley has already spent time on the BC Bestsellers list.

The Pacific Marine Circle Route, written by Sidney’s Janis Morrison and Victoria’s Dave Mann, showcases the many highlights along the 255-kilometre route from Sooke to Port Renfrew, Lake Cowichan, Duncan, Cowichan Bay and back to Sooke.

Morrison and Mann met through their common passion, photography, and they travelled and hiked together along the Pacific Marine Circle Route many times and during many seasons before embarking on their plan to create the book so others can enjoy the same sights and scenes they have encountered along the way.

Morrison said it had always concerned her that so many people visiting Victoria and the south Island tend to travel right through the area on their way to Tofino and other destinations without stopping and taking in the many beautiful sights and areas that the region has to offer.

She said areas of the Cowichan Valley that are covered in the “photo-heavy” book include the totem poles and museums in Duncan, the estuary in Cowichan Bay and areas around Cowichan Lake.

“We put the book together in a kilometre-by-kilometre format of the entire Pacific Marine Circle Route, along with additional side trips,” she said.

“We spent three years making the book, hiking every trail or ones that even looked like a trail to get GPS readings and rate each trail for use. We took lots of pictures and made the book as easy to read and follow as possible. We also used better quality paper, which was a bit more expensive, so that people could just toss it in their backpack when they go on a hike and it wouldn’t easily fall apart.”

The book was released last July and Morrison said she and Mann were delighted when it hit the BC Bestseller list in August.

She said just 1,600 copies of the book were released at first, but they sold out quickly and more had to be printed.

“Just putting the book together was a dream for the both of us, so we were pretty excited and surprised by its success,” Morrison said.

“The feedback has been really positive.”

Morrison said she and Mann are considering publishing a second book that would cover the mid-Island region, from Duncan to Qualicum.

“We’re already feeling it out and getting to know that area more,” she said.

The Pacific Marine Circle Route costs $29.95 and can be purchased at a number of book stores, such as Chapters and Duncan’s Volume One, information centres, on BC Ferries as well as online at Indigo.ca.



