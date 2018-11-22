A handful of Canadian diplomats who mysteriously fell ill in Cuba have been unable to return to work as investigators struggle to pinpoint the cause of their symptoms. A man walks beside Canada’s embassy in Havana, Cuba, Tuesday, April 17, 2018. (AP/Desmond Boylan)

Some Canadian diplomats who fell ill in Havana unable to work, having relapses

They mysteriously fell ill in Cuba in late 2016

A handful of Canadian diplomats who mysteriously fell ill in Cuba in late 2016 have been unable to return to work as investigators struggle to pinpoint the cause of their symptoms.

A Global Affairs Department official says most of the seven employees suffering dizziness, headaches and trouble concentrating are working in various new roles.

But some have been too unwell to work, while others still experience effects.

READ MORE: Prosecutors appeal B.C. cops’ acquittal of sex assault charges in Cuba

The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity due to the sensitivity of the file, says investigators have still not determined the cause of the ailments, which also struck several American diplomats in Havana.

Officials have all but ruled out environmental factors — such as toxins in the air, soil or water — and no longer suspect some kind of sonic attack is to blame.

The RCMP investigation remains active and a government task force meets regularly to gauge progress.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Convicted Winnipeg letter-bomber sentenced to life in prison
Next story
Gold River winter angling closed to promote steelhead conservation

Just Posted

Visitor Centre celebrating fifth anniversary

In the last five years, more than 128,000 visitors have dropped into the Visitor Centre

UPDATE: Don’t approach entangled sea lion in Cowichan Bay officials warn, you could scare it away

Fisheries and Oceans Canada (DFO) has received a report from a member… Continue reading

Sight of murder weapon disturbing for family in trial of Chemainus man

Family members wept and a sheriff provided tissues

Chris Wilkinson column: Developing the art of listening

Now I see how essential great communication is.

Mary Lowther column: Soaker hoses: the best way to water the garden

Both these types can last for six plus years when handled carefully, and it’s worth it.

Holiday Market at Lake Cowichan draws big crowd of shoppeers

Great weather and a hockey tournament at the sports arena next door… Continue reading

Coming up in Cowichan: From farm networking to Ladysmith light-up

Young Agrarians event aims to link farmers with land Are you a… Continue reading

Who is Alan Mullen? A new face in the developing B.C. Legislature scandal

Special adviser to Speaker Darryl Plecas has long past with Abbotsford politician

B.C. legislature scandal: Speaker tried to appoint friend as interim sergeant-at-arms

House leaders told Darryl Plecas that was inappropriate, Mary Polak says

PM to call three by-elections, giving Singh chance to win seat

The by-elections will be called in early February

Convicted Winnipeg letter-bomber sentenced to life in prison

Guido Amsel sent letter bombs to his ex-wife and two law firms

Former students share stories of bullying at St. Michael’s dating back decades

Former students are coming forward with their own experiences of bullying and harassment at the school

Jarrod Bacon has ‘ongoing influence in the gang environment,’ says parole board

National board has concerns about B.C. gangster’s statutory release from prison

Kingsway Pub in Port Alberni discovers mystery paintings beneath walls

New pub owner seeks information on paintings’ origins

Most Read