LIVE: Solitary confinement in Canadian prisons unconstitutional: B.C. Supreme Court

Associations argued that solitary confinement was inhuman

A B.C. Supreme Court judge has ruled that the practice of solitary confinement in Canadian prisons will end, after deeming the practice unconstitutional.

The ruling released Wednesday was based off a nine-week trial between the B.C. Civil Liberties Association and the John Howard Society of Canada verse the Attorney General of Canada.

“This is the most significant prison law decision from a trial court in Canadian history,” Jay Aubrey, staff lawyer at the BCCLA, said in a news release.

“It is a stunning decision that is grounded in four decades of history, and the best social science and medical evidence on the impact on inmates health of solitary confinement, and alternatives to solitary confinement.”

More to come.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
SOGI rally disrupts school board meeting, but business carries on
Next story
All the colours of the rainbow, in a cloud

Just Posted

Lake Cowichan Salmon Mushroom Festival calls it quits

Popular two-day festival has been annual event for 18 years

City of Duncan opposed to women’s shelter in school, tries to sway partners

Council concerned about lack of public consultation

Editorial: Cowichan should have a milk dispenser

This is an exciting step towards a more sustainable food movement.

Plans for a warming station for the homeless in Cowichan dropped

But an extreme weather shelter for women will likely be set up

Transition manager for Cowichan amalgamation referendum suggested

Duncan and North Cowichan want to hold election on April 7

Reinhardt returns to quarterback international guitar night in Duncan

VIDEO: Another superb lineup in Duncan for International Guitar Night on Jan. 18

Plan your Hometown Hockey weekend

Find your favourites on the Hometown Hockey schedule

Hometown Hockey: Cowichan Capitals events

On Jan. 20 there will be special features during the game for Hometown Hockey

All the colours of the rainbow, in a cloud

Rare phenomenon spotted at Mount Washington

LIVE: Solitary confinement in Canadian prisons unconstitutional: B.C. Supreme Court

Associations argued that solitary confinement was inhuman

1 in 4 B.C. consumers unable to pay bills, debt repayment: poll

Since interest rates first rose in July, poll suggests households across B.C. have had to tighten budget

SOGI rally disrupts school board meeting, but business carries on

Chilliwack school board makes statement in support of B.C.-wide gender identity teaching resource

B.C. husband and wife honoured for saving each other’s lives

Couple presented with Vital Link Awards for quick use of CPR

154 remote B.C. communities to get high-speed internet

Government funding to bring subsea fiber optic cable to connect people on the coast

Most Read