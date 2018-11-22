Snowfall on Mount Washington as ski and snowboard season approaches

Webcams show slopes blanketed in snow by Thursday afternoon

Snowfall on Mount Washington marked the approach of the ski and snowboard season on Thursday.

Images from webcams at the Mount Washington Alpine Resort showed hillsides blanketed in white by late afternoon.

The slopes were seeing a moderate snowfall by about 12:30 p.m. on Thursday, according to a snow report on the website of the popular Vancouver Island alpine destination.

Preparations are ongoing at the resort for the new season, and the slopes are scheduled to open on Dec. 7.

Webcam image taken on Thursday afternoon from mountwashington.ca

Webcam image taken on Thursday afternoon from mountwashington.ca

