There is a 60 per cent chance of a few flurries in Victoria starting Sunday evening, according to The Weather Network, which carries into next week with 40 per cent chance of flurries on Monday and Tuesday. (File photo)

Snow might be on the horizon for most of the Island

Temperatures dip below freezing this weekend and into early next week that could lead to flurries

That mocking you’ve been doing of the folks in Eastern Canada?

Prepare for the possibility of eating your words.

With temperatures set to dive below freezing Sunday and into early next week, snow is a distinct possibility for much of Vancouver Island

There is a 60 per cent chance of a few flurries starting Sunday evening, according to The Weather Network, which carries into next week with a 40 per cent chance of flurries on Monday and Tuesday.

RELATED: Cherry blossoms are blooming early in Victoria

The chance of flurries increases to 60 per cent on Wednesday before warmer temperatures hit Thursday and Friday turning flurries to showers.

Environment Canada, meanwhile, is predicting a chance of flurries for Nanaimo, Duncan, Courtenay, Port Alberni and Campbell River Sunday and Wednesday in its seven-day forecast, and the same Tuesday and Wednesday in Port Hardy and Wednesday in Ucluelet.

Follow us on Instagram
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Closing arguments in trial of Mexican drug lord ‘El Chapo’
Next story
Bankrupt energy companies can’t abandon old wells, Supreme Court rules

Just Posted

VIDEO: Where is the Town of Lake Cowichan going? OCP open house wants your input

An ‘uptown’ and a ‘downtown’? More affordable housing? Water access? What does Lake Cowichan need?

VIDEO: Big crowd of Cowichan Lakers turn out to talk emergency preparedness following windstorm

With a galaxy of agency reps, a film, and questions from the crowd, there was lots of interest

Old Farm Market to host Cowichan Chamber Mixer on Feb. 7

Watch for Dine Cowichan coming up in February

Cowichan Auto Repair brings home Vancouver Island Business Excellence Award

Elly Ruge grew up in the automotive world and she’s definitely firing on all cylinders

Neighbours question logic of new Shawnigan rail with trail project

CVRD working on project’s phase one at Shawnigan Lake

Analysis: A smooth transition for B.C. NDP in Nanaimo byelection

Blow to B.C. Greens, John Horgan’s hold on power remains slim

Coming up in Cowichan: Learn about epilepsy; Maple Syrup Festival

Two educational events on epilepsy Vancouver Island University and the Duncan branch… Continue reading

Statistics Canada reports GDP contracted 0.1 per cent in November

Overall contraction in the economy came despite gains in 13 of the 20 industrial sectors tracked

Canadian Indigenous groups want sea health study, marine traffic halt

They say the proposed Trans Mountain pipeline expansion and a new shipping terminal near Vancouver would increase pressure on sea life

Bankrupt energy companies can’t abandon old wells, Supreme Court rules

An estimated 1,800 wells representing more than $100 million in liabilities have been abandoned since the case came to court

Closing arguments in trial of Mexican drug lord ‘El Chapo’

Prosecutor: Joaquin Guzman feared prosecution on US soil

Snow might be on the horizon for most of the Island

Temperatures dip below freezing this weekend and into early next week that could lead to flurries

UPDATE: NDP candidate wins Nanaimo byelection

Sheila Malcolmson earned about 49 per cent of the vote; all ballot boxes now counted

Armed suspect on the loose after transit officer shot in Surrey

Police warn public to stay away from area of Scott Road SkyTrain Station

Most Read