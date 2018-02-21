Snow in the forecast for Vancouver Island

Environment Canada is calling for up to four centimetres of snow to fall Wednesday

Temperatures across Vancouver Island have plummeted recently and now more snow is in the forecast too.

While no weather alerts have been posted as of this writing, Environment Canada says periods of snow could begin late this morning in areas stretching from Victoria to Port Hardy — even Tofino could see a mix of rain or snow on Wednesday.

Meteorologists are forecasting up to four centimetres of the white stuff through the afternoon with a chance of more flurries this evening before things clear up overnight.

More snow is also expected in the seven-day forecast over the weekend as temperatures begin to warm up to daytime highs toward eight degrees.



