Snow expected overnight on Vancouver Island

Areas away from the coast and at higher elevations could see about five centimetres of snow

Environment Canada issued a special weather statement this afternoon, Feb. 10, advising that snow is expected Saturday night and early Sunday morning. NEWS BULLETIN file photo

A little bit of snow is in the forecast this long weekend.

Environment Canada issued a special weather statement late this afternoon, Feb. 10, advising that snow is expected Saturday night and early Sunday morning along the east coast of Vancouver Island from Duncan to Campbell River and areas inland.

According to the statement, a weak weather system is tracking southward off the west coast of the Island spreading moisture.

“With a cool airmass in place, most areas should see some snow,” the statement notes.

Any snowfall along the immediate coast isn’t expected to be significant, but areas inland and at higher elevation could see five centimetres of snow.

