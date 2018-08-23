The smoky skies over the Valley are finally clearing as fresh winds from the Pacific Ocean begin to come ashore. (File photo)

Smoke is finally clearing in the Cowichan Valley, but could return

Changing weather patterns also brings cooler temperatures

Fresh and clear air coming from the Pacific Ocean on Thursday marks the beginning of a big change in the weather forecast for the Cowichan Valley, according to Environment Canada.

Meteorologist Matt MacDonald said the change in weather patterns will bring inflow winds into eastern Vancouver Island from the ocean that will clear the smoky air that has inundated the Valley for the last week.

“That is expected to continue into the foreseeable future, but it will also bring a significant drop in the temperatures for the central Island over the next week,” he said. “The area will see highs of 22C during the day, which is seasonal, and the high temperatures on Aug. 26 are expected to be about 18C. Rain is also forecast for Sunday, but only about three to four centimetres is expected and that’s not a lot in a summer when we’re in the run for one of the driest Augusts on record.”

RELATED STORY: SMOKY SKIES EXPECTED TO CLEAR

McDonald said there’s still no guarantees that the smoke from all the ongoing wildfires from northern Vancouver Island and the rest of B.C. won’t return to the Valley.

“If those fires continue and if they flare up again, the smoke could return,” he said.

