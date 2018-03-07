Small earthquake rattles southern Vancouver Island

A magnitude 2.3 quake centered seven kilometres from Langford

A minor earthquake rattled Vancouver Island at 10:06 p.m. Tuesday.

Earthquakes Canada confirms the magnitude 2.3 quake had a depth of 24.03 km and was located 14 km northeast of Sooke.

It was felt in Victoria, Sooke and Langford but even as north as Maple Bay.

Of the 35 reports to the agency, 32 felt weak shaking. Some reported hearing it but not feeling it.

Natural Resources Canada earthquake seismologist John Cassidy noted on Twitter is was one of 1050 earthquakes around Vancouver Island during the past year.

Did you feel it? Help Natural Resources Canada improve their earthquake hazard map and response by reporting it here.


sarah.simpson@cowichanvalleycitizen.com
