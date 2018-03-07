Small earthquake rattles southern Vancouver Island

A minor earthquake rattled Vancouver Island at 10:06 p.m. Tuesday.

Earthquakes Canada confirms the magnitude 2.3 quake had a depth of 24.03 km and was located 14 km northeast of Sooke.

EARTHQUAKE Mag=2.4 on 06 Mar at 22:06 PST. Details : https://t.co/xwuUgNM4Mf 14 km WSW of Sidney, BC 19 km NW of Victoria, BC — Earthquakes Canada (@CANADAquakes) March 7, 2018

It was felt in Victoria, Sooke and Langford but even as north as Maple Bay.

Of the 35 reports to the agency, 32 felt weak shaking. Some reported hearing it but not feeling it.

Natural Resources Canada earthquake seismologist John Cassidy noted on Twitter is was one of 1050 earthquakes around Vancouver Island during the past year.

Last night's earthquake was one of 1050 earthquakes recorded in the vicinity of #VancouverIsland during the past year. Most were offshore @Ocean_Networks These small earthquakes are friendly reminders of an earthquake zone, and help advance earthquake science. #NRCanSci pic.twitter.com/tydUBwxUu9 — John Cassidy (@earthquakeguy) March 7, 2018

