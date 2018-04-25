‘Grateful there were no injuries:’ Small plane touches down on Calgary street

The twin-engine plane was apparently short on fuel forcing an emergency landing

A small plane carrying six people made an emergency landing on a Calgary street on Wednesday morning.

Police say the twin-engine plane was coming in from the south, heading for a landing at the Calgary airport, when a pilot radioed in that the aircraft was low on fuel.

Sgt. Duane Lepchuk said the aircraft came down shortly before 6 a.m. on a two-lane stretch of 36th Street, about five kilometres south of the airport and not far from the Trans-Canada Highway.

There were no injuries among the four passengers and two crew members.

Lepchuk said there was minimal traffic on the street at the time and no reports of drivers having to swerve to miss the plane.

RELATED: Plane makes a surprise landing on the Coquihalla

RELATED: Cleared for landing, a pilot’s view

Jason Hollyoak told CTV Calgary that he saw the plane make an incredible landing.

“I would say he was just trying to keep it underneath all the light poles and street lights and everything. He had to have flown over probably two or three cars,” Hollyoak said.

The plane remained on the street during the busy morning commute and police set up detours around the scene.

Super T Aviation of Medicine Hat, Alta. said in a statement that the plane was forced to land “due to a loss of power of unknown cause.”

Two pilots and four passengers were on the Piper Navajo. Super T’s owner, Terri Super, was heading to Calgary to help the Transportation Safety Board with its investigation.

“Ms. Super acknowledges the actions of the pilots to ensure a safe landing and is grateful that there were no injuries to those on board or on the ground,” said the statement.

TSB spokesman Alexandre Fournier said two investigators from Edmonton were on their way to the scene.

The Canadian Press

