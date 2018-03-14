Police are looking for suspects in multiple vandalism cases in the Valley on March 10-11. (Submitted photo)

Six cases of vandalism in one night have RCMP asking for witnesses

Six cases reported on March 10-11

The RCMP are asking for the public’s assistance after damage was done to several vehicles, homes and buildings in the Cowichan Valley on the night of March 10 and into the morning of March 11.

The North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP are investigating six reports of mischief caused to property during that time.

The common factor in each report was that either a rock or large piece of concrete was used to break a window or cause dents.

These all appear to be random acts without a certain target in mind.

If you witnessed anything suspicious or have any further information that may be related to the multiple reports, please contact the RCMP at 250-748-5522, or Crime Stoppers at cowichancrimestoppers.com.

