Sgt. Duncan Maillie and former minister and current Liberal MLA Rich Coleman pose with a veteran license plate. (BCVeterans.org)

Should police officers also have veteran licence plates?

The province of British Columbia is accepting feedback from the public until early September

The province of British Columbia wants to know what you think about police officers getting veteran licence plates.

Military veterans have been able to apply for the special licence plates since 2004, in order to recognize and honour their service. An estimated 57,000 licence plates have been issued over the past 14 years.

And ever since the program’s inception, the B.C. government has received requests to expand the eligibility criteria and allow other groups of drivers to receive a licence plate too.

The Royal Canadian Legion Dominion Command, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) Veterans’ Association, and others, have requested the province and ICBC consider making the plates available to police officers — specifically RCMP members — according to a release from the province.

Now government wants to hear your thoughts on whether or not to allow this and provide feedback to help guide future decisions. You can learn more about the current criteria and take part in the survey on the government of B.C.’s website.

They are accepting feedback on the program through Sept. 4 at 4 p.m.


ragnar.haagen@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
UPDATE: 14-year-old pilot sets Guinness World Record at Langley airport
Next story
Security forces stop man with knife on Parliament Hill

Just Posted

You say: Recycling causing confusion in Cowichan

Hire people to separate it out at the depot.

Kenneth Fenton sentenced to an additional 18 months

Fenton already serving four years for death of RCMP Contstable Sarah Beckett

Two people critically injured in Ladysmith highway crash

Two people were airlifted to hospital with critical injures following a two-vehicle… Continue reading

Read, Play and Win at Family Literacy Day in Duncan

“It’s a great opportunity to get people thinking about all sorts of variations of literacy”

Drivesmart column: Tipping heavy trucks over — on purpose

A tow truck pulled the truck and trailers down the right side of the runway and let go

VIDEO: A look back at the 2018 BC Games

Video and photo montage of the summer games in the Cowichan Valley, July 19-22

Toronto shooting gunman identified by authorities as Faisal Hussain

Sunday’s shooting left two dead and 13 injured

Coming up in Cowichan: Medicine walk

Sylvester will teach participants about traditional uses for many of the plants that grow naturally

Hedley singer Jacob Hoggard charged with sexual assault

The charges related to incidents in 2016

B.C. judge loses robes, and two left shoes

“Some people will steal anything,” says a Princeton judge

Ten-year-old girl, 18-year-old woman killed in Toronto shooting

A man went on a shooting spree in Toronto on Sunday

Security forces stop man with knife on Parliament Hill

RCMP say Ottawa police are investigating

Should police officers also have veteran licence plates?

The province of British Columbia is accepting feedback from the public until early September

Complaints about B.C. government up, Ombudsperson says

Medical premium issues continue as people await phase-out

Most Read