Shawnigan Lake taking out the trash for Earth Day

Litter attracts litter, and “we will not tolerate garbage in our area.”

Mason’s Beach at Shawnigan Lake is a popular spot on a sunny day. Volunteers will help to clean it, and the rest of Shawnigan Lake, up on Earth Day, April 22. (ourbc.com photo)

Spring has sprung and that means one thing: it’s spring cleaning season.

On Sunday, April 22, which just so happens to be Earth Day, volunteers are taking to the outdoors around Shawnigan Lake for an “I Love Shawnigan” Clean Up Day.

The goal? To take the trash out of their treasure.

“It’s a great community initiative to celebrate Earth Day,” said Area B (Shawnigan Lake) director Sierra Acton. “As a community we all love where we live and cleaning up exemplifies that.”

Litter attracts litter, she said, and “we will not tolerate garbage in our area.”

The event runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and the volunteer crew will muster at the Shawnigan Lake Community Centre in the morning to register and get instructions.

Folks can also sign up at www.southcowichanrotary.org where more information about the event can be found.

The initiative is sponsored by the South Cowichan Rotary Club, and the CVRD, together with P.A.N. Disposal and Fisher Road Recycling.

The CVRD has also launched an illegal garbage campaign for Shawnigan Lake using a multitude of media to target the problem, Acton noted.

“Radio ads, billboards, park signage and heightened enforcement…” she said. “We want to keep our gem of an area beautiful and pristine.”

According to Kim Barnard, the “I Love Shawnigan” Clean Up Day facilitator, one of the hot topics around the event has been the “mess magnet” zones around the mailboxes and newspaper delivery boxes in the community.

“I’m advocating for ongoing Litter Watch community champions to take on these areas and keep them tidy so they don’t attract more careless littering,” she said.

Previous story
UPDATED: Prince Charles to be next Commonwealth leader
Next story
B.C. doctor reprimanded for lying to College of Physicians and Surgeons

Just Posted

Duncan memorial being helf for RCMP veteran who died snowmobiling

Holmes was snowmobiling with a fellow officer and friend when the incident occurred.

Piggies celebrate Peace as they prepare for playoffs

Cowichan hosts United on Saturday at 1 p.m.

Shawnigan Lake taking out the trash for Earth Day

Litter attracts litter, and “we will not tolerate garbage in our area.”

City of Duncan sets tax increase at 2.78 per cent in 2018

Previous projections had called for a tax decrease

Editorial: New driving test for seniors more fair than DriveABLE

It does not require seniors to use a computer program

Could facial scans and fingerprints make you unhackable?

New biometrics capabilities could be a game-changer for those trying to get on your accounts

Coming up in Cowichan: Earth Day Weekend, plant sale

Every Wednesday morning a group of 18 volunteer gardeners arrives at Cairnsmore Place

Cars lined up around the block as gas hits 109.9 in B.C. city

The gas wars continue in Vernon, B.C. with prices as low as $109.9 in North Okanagan

Trudeau ends 3-country tour with global reputation, alliances intact

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau finds footing on the world stage after China and India controversies

Province’s $6.5M will help women escape violence, Public Safety Minister announces

Mike Farnworth made the funding announcement in Surrey Friday morning

Trial for gangland slaying of Jonathan Bacon takes a turn

Charges for three men charged in the 2011 murder of B.C. gangster Jonathan Bacon have changed

Leafs’ Matthews has top-selling jersey, edging Crosby, McDavid: NHL

Austin Matthews jersey sales top Pittsburgh Penguins’ Sidney Crosby, Edmonton Oilers’ Connor McDavid

Victims grant may miss needy parents due to eligibility rules: report

Only 29 of 50 applicants between 2013 and 2017 received the grant across Canada, a federal report says

Woman sends support bags to cancer patients across province

Chilliwack woman’s efforts inspired by late mother-in-law’s generous spirit

Most Read