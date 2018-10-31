UPDATE: Shawnigan Lake Road closed after gas line hit

Gas line hit on a construction project

UPDATE: Shawnigan Lake Road is now open.

It was reopened at approximately 4 p.m.

The Drive BC website announced the closure early Wedneday afternoon, and a travel advisory is in effect at Highway 1 and Shawnigan Lake Mill Bay Road.

Rick Gill, from Main Road Contracting, said a gas line was hit in a construction project on Shawnigan Lake Road, resulting in the road closure to allow a work crew to deal with the situation.

He said it’s expected to road should be open at around 2 p.m., but circumstances can change.

Mainroad advises there is no detour route.

Previous story
Canada to increase annual immigration admissions to 350,000 by 2021
Next story
Caribou maternity pen project comes to an end in Southern B.C.

Just Posted

Travelling World Community Film Festival heads to VIU Duncan

The Cowichan Valley Film Society, in partnership with VIU, is bringing the… Continue reading

UPDATE: Shawnigan Lake Road closed after gas line hit

Gas line hit on a construction project

Duncan Christian prepares for soccer provincials

The best soccer teams from B.C.’s smallest high schools will gather in… Continue reading

Cobble Hill speaker talks her way into national speech competition in Toronto

“From the very first speech I gave, I have loved every aspect of public speaking”

Dramatic Island field hockey tournament has mixed results for Cowichan Valley teams

An Island championship tournament filled with intrigue and drama sent Shawnigan Lake… Continue reading

RECIPE: How to make a spooky ‘Dragon’s Blood Punch’

It’s Halloween - and here is a surefire scary drink from mixologists

Caribou maternity pen project comes to an end in Southern B.C.

Experts say work needs to continue to prevent extinction

Spooky or cute: B.C. pets take over the Halloween costume game

Superheroes, scuba divers and dragons, oh my

Canada to increase annual immigration admissions to 350,000 by 2021

The federal government is continuing its plan to gradually increase the number of immigrants it accepts into Canada with a new target of 350,000 admissions by 2021.

B.C. Green leader Andrew Weaver says electric car drivers should pay

Most charging stations don’t charge money, because they can’t

Federal Liberals aim to add personal leave days as Ontario cuts them back

The Trudeau government is seeking to give federally regulated workers more paid personal-leave days.

Ottawa argues one province’s failure to bring in a carbon tax will harm others

The federal government argues it has jurisdiction to impose a carbon tax as it’s a matter of national concern in a factum filed in Saskatchewan’s Court of Appeal

Federal government announces new measures for killer whale protection

The federal government has announced an additional $61.5 million to protect endangered killer whales.

Multiple fatalities’ in Toronto-area crash that sparked tanker fire: police

Multiple fatalities have been reported in a vehicle rollover on Highway 407 in Vaughan, Ontario.

Most Read