UPDATE: Shawnigan Lake Road closed after gas line hit

UPDATE: Shawnigan Lake Road is now open.

It was reopened at approximately 4 p.m.

The Drive BC website announced the closure early Wedneday afternoon, and a travel advisory is in effect at Highway 1 and Shawnigan Lake Mill Bay Road.

Rick Gill, from Main Road Contracting, said a gas line was hit in a construction project on Shawnigan Lake Road, resulting in the road closure to allow a work crew to deal with the situation.

He said it’s expected to road should be open at around 2 p.m., but circumstances can change.

Mainroad advises there is no detour route.