Shawnigan Earth Day clean-up big success

The enthusiastic organizer said more than 125 volunteers participated

The Earth Day clean up of Shawnigan Lake was a wild success according to Kim Barnard.

The enthusiastic organizer said more than 125 volunteers participated not just on April 22 but over a three day span.

The Rotary Club members and volunteers were also joined by Girl Guides, Shawnigan Lake School students and community partners.

“I’m super excited about this waste diversion effort by our local haulers,” Barnard said. “I’m so very, very proud of my entire community.”

SEE RELATED: Shawnigan Lake taking out the trash for Earth Day

More than 35 kilometres of roadways were cared for around the lake and within the community. On April 23, inspired by the effort the day before, the staff and students at Discovery School took to their school grounds to tidy up as well.

“It was an overwhelmingly positive response and a call to make this an annual event,” Barnard said.

According to Tyler Davis of P.A.N. Disposal, roughly 900 kilograms trash were collected and are “now being sorted and put where they properly belong”.

The family company joined forces with the folks at Fisher Road Recycling to assist in doing away with the debris responsibly.

“Together you pulled out of the ditches, by mailboxes, and sides of the roads almost 2,000 pounds of garbage and recyclable items,” Davis told the community.


