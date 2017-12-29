Share your King Tide photos with CVRD survey

Study to monitor global warming and impacts on tides

The CVRD is launching a King Tides Story Map to map local rising sea levels due to climate change. (File photo)

The Cowichan Valley Regional District is launching a King Tides Story Map to visualize rising sea levels due to climate change.

This online map is a place for residents of the Cowichan Region to share their coastline photos of the King Tides taking place in early January.

Access to the map can be found at cvrd.bc.ca/environment.

The highest tides each year are known as King Tides.

Rising sea levels mean the King Tides of today will be considered normal tides in years to come.

Imagine storm surges and high tides on top of this and you can start to imagine the potential for flooding and erosion.

To help understand what rising sea levels will look like in this region, the CVRD has developed a King Tides Story Map.

This online tool shows areas projected to be impacted by rising sea levels and allows residents to upload and view photos taken along the coast during the King Tides.

The CVRD has identified some potential photo locations and uploaded some photos from the high tides in December.

To participate in the project, simply go for a morning walk at high tide along the coast between Jan. 3 and Jan. 8, take some photos and upload them to the map.

If you use a smartphone, you can take and upload the pictures simply by clicking the ‘Share your Photos’ button on the map.