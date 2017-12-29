The CVRD is launching a King Tides Story Map to map local rising sea levels due to climate change. (File photo)

Share your King Tide photos with CVRD survey

Study to monitor global warming and impacts on tides

The Cowichan Valley Regional District is launching a King Tides Story Map to visualize rising sea levels due to climate change.

This online map is a place for residents of the Cowichan Region to share their coastline photos of the King Tides taking place in early January.

Access to the map can be found at cvrd.bc.ca/environment.

The highest tides each year are known as King Tides.

Rising sea levels mean the King Tides of today will be considered normal tides in years to come.

Imagine storm surges and high tides on top of this and you can start to imagine the potential for flooding and erosion.

To help understand what rising sea levels will look like in this region, the CVRD has developed a King Tides Story Map.

This online tool shows areas projected to be impacted by rising sea levels and allows residents to upload and view photos taken along the coast during the King Tides.

The CVRD has identified some potential photo locations and uploaded some photos from the high tides in December.

To participate in the project, simply go for a morning walk at high tide along the coast between Jan. 3 and Jan. 8, take some photos and upload them to the map.

If you use a smartphone, you can take and upload the pictures simply by clicking the ‘Share your Photos’ button on the map.

Previous story
First Nations look to grow marijuana industry for economic highs
Next story
Court document reveals custody battle over sisters killed in Oak Bay

Just Posted

Child rep collects documents after sisters’ deaths, no decision on investigation

Ministry of Children and Family Development declined comment on the deaths, citing privacy reasons

Year in Review: Duncan overdose prevention site riles neighbours as overdose crisis worsens in 2017

Whether the City of Duncan, or neighbours approved or not, prevention site is on Canada Avenue

VIDEO: Polar bear swimmers prep for icy plunge in four Cowichan hot (cold) spots on Jan. 1

Jan. 1 is when Cowichan’s most enthusiastic boosters take to chilly waters to celebrate a new year.

Column T.W. Paterson: ‘Shooting affray’ at Sahtlam

Without saying a word, McPhail went into the bedroom and returned with a rifle

Column: Problem: few laws for scooter drivers

Robert’s column

Reporters reflect on the 2017 wildfire season

Those who covered some of the most intense fires of the year also lived in the middle of them

Child rep collects documents after sisters’ deaths, no decision on investigation

Ministry of Children and Family Development declined comment on the deaths, citing privacy reasons

Canada loses to U.S. in shootout at World Juniors outdoor game

Kelowna Rockets player Dillon Dubé scores to give him three points in three games

Grit, drive and commitment: B.C.’s most inspirational sports stories of 2017

Overcoming bullying, addiction, injury and more – these athletes gave it their all

Winter feeding best left to wildlife experts

B.C. warns of diet shift dangers for moose, deer, elk, sheep

Car involved in fatal highway accident only had two snow tires: police

Subaru Impreza with two summer tires collided with a van, shutting down Highway 3 for hours: police

Homeless, hurt and harassed

A B.C. city’s most vulnerable speak out about violence and theft on the streets

American Indigenous man has right to hunt in Canada

B.C. court rules Richard Desautel has right to hunt in Canada

Benjamin and Olivia 2017’s top baby names so far in B.C.

The race is almost over for the top baby names in 2017

Most Read