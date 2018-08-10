Second Ahousaht man goes missing near Tofino

A search is underway for a missing Ahousaht man near Bartlett Island.

Sgt. Todd Pebernat of the Tofino RCMP told the Westerly News Friday morning that police are working with Search and Rescue crews as well as the Canadian Coast Guard and members of the Ahousaht community to locate the man, who who was last seen on Bartlett Island.

A person at Ahousaht’s Emergency Operations Centre told the Westerly that anyone willing to assist the search should reach out to the EOC at 250-670-9566.

Bartlett Island is a small island located approximately 15 kilometres from Tofino.

Ahousaht recently stood down a massive search effort for another man, Richard Amos, who was last seen heading out in a canoe to go fishing on July 22.

Three fishermen from the nearby Tla-o-qui-aht First Nation, Marcel Martin, Carl Michael and Terrance Brown Jr. went missing on June 15 after their vessel capsized near Echachis Island. Martin’s remains were discovered by a kayaker on July 18, but the other two men remain unaccounted for.

