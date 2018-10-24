Searchers and supporters react to Kilmer’s death

Cowichan Search and Rescue search manager Shauneen Nichols was gobsmacked, Wednesday morning, to hear the body of Ben Kilmer had been found last week.

“No I haven’t heard. I’m just hearing about this,” she said. “I’m shocked.”

Nichols said the entire Cowichan Search and Rescue team held their annual Annual General Meeting the evening of Oct. 23 and “none of us knew.”

The missing persons case held a special place for Cowichan SAR. They dedicated countless hours of manpower and resources and guided a massive amount of volunteers both in an official capacity and unofficially in the hope of a successful ending to the search for Kilmer.

“A lot of resources and a lot of other groups and their resources were used, too,” she explained.

While the outcome was tragic, Nichols said it will help with closure.

“I’m glad he’s been found,” she said. “With Darreld Rayner it was 10 years we were left wondering.”

More reaction from social media:

More to come as it becomes available.

 

Previous story
Canada seizes $1.4M in illicit pharmaceuticals as part of international sting
Next story
Rate hike could ‘compound’ slowdown of B.C real housing market: realtor

Just Posted

U21 Cowichan United makes a step in the right direction

Coach sees more good than bad in loss to Prospect Lake

Lake Flashback: Diesel clean up saga ends, swimming pool story surfaces again, familiar politicians back in the frame: it’s all Laker life

Some politicians had long run, Palmers’ diesel nightmare goes on, will Lake ever get a pool and more

Mary Lowther column: Secrets to sharing the garden with pumpkins

Pumpkins and other winter squash start easily from seed indoors, about mid to late April

VIDEO: Cowichan Valley lively with Halloween events for young and old

Kids fun at Spooktacular, community events all over, and finally adult fun and games. Check em out

Duncan’s Chalkboard Theatre group wants stolen keyboard back

Keyboard stolen during Thanksgiving weekend

VIDEO: ‘The Hockey Song’ heads to Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame

Stompin’ Tom classic to be honoured this weekend when the Toronto Maple Leafs play the Winnipeg Jets

Coyotes score 3 in final period to dump Canucks 4-1

WATCH: Injury-riddled Vancouver squad without several key players

Trans Mountain like Monty Python’s dead parrot under Trudeau government: Scheer

Conservative leader say prime minister wants everyone to believe the project is still alive

Woman suffers burns in tent fire at Vancouver Island homeless camp

Fire occurred just after 3 p.m. Thursday at Nanaimo’s Discontent City

Former BC First Nations chief charged with sexual assault

Previously a longtime leader of the Little Shuswap Lake Indian Band to return to court in November

Toad’s breath, bat warts: Starbucks releases Halloween frappe

The trendy coffee giant’s over-the-top Halloween drink is coming.

Keep secret ballot votes for union certification, B.C. panel says

Drop essential service rule for schools, Harry Bains advised

International call for action to save B.C.’s old-growth rainforests

Petition with 185,000 signatures delivered to B.C. Legislature

PHOTOS: Wolves caught on B.C. trail cam hunting cow

A trail cam at a range in the Kamloops area captured these wolves giving chase

Most Read