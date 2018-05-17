Three police vehicles flashing their lights and a trail of red markers on the ground let drivers on Cowichan Lake Road near Menzies know that something’s going on May 16. (Lexi Bainas/Citizen)

Search in progress off of Cowichan Lake Road

Chopper in the air and long line of vehicles at roadside told the tale: search in progress

Motorists traveling along Cowichan Lake Road Wednesday night and Thursday morning knew something was up.

First, on Wednesday, they encountered three police vehicles parked by the roadside near the intersection with Menzies Road, lights flashing and a line of marker lights on the road.

Then, by early Thursday, there was a line of cars and various command vehicles parked on Cowichan Lake Road, a helicopter buzzing overhead, and a sign — Search in Progress— that made it clear that Cowichan Search and Rescue were on the job.

More details as they become available.

 

RCMP in three police vehicles talk to local drivers along Cowichan Lake Road near Menzies Wednesday night before search begins. (Lexi Bainas/Citizen)

By Thursday morning, a line of cars along the roadside and the Cowichan SAR sign make it clear that a search is underway. (Lexi Bainas/Citizen)

Previous story
Libs say Harper is entitled to his opinion on Iran deal

Just Posted

Search in progress off of Cowichan Lake Road

Chopper in the air and long line of vehicles at roadside told the tale: search in progress

Shawnigan Lake RCMP spike in thefts from vehicles

Detachments asking for public’s help

Lake Cowichan School welcomes kids to Movie with a Princess

Girls just want to have fun, and what better reason is there to dress up than a special movie night?

Business notes: Under Dawgz hot dog cart set up at Home Hardware

Cart owner looking to set up a franchise

Duncan players share in U12 gold at Cowichan Eagles Soccer Tournament

Coastal United wins U12, Quwutsun FC third in U10

Remembering Alexa: 10 years after a drunk driver killed a young girl

A look at how Alexa Middelaer’s death inspired a new campaign to crack down on drunk drivers in B.C.

James continues to defend housing speculation tax

Removed from vacation homes, it still targets mostly B.C. homeowners

Federal government announces $55.8 million in new rail infrastructure for B.C.

Projects to support movement of goods and fluidity of trade in Canada

Libs say Harper is entitled to his opinion on Iran deal

Harper praises Trump on Iran deal

Video: Explosive eruption in Hawaii prompts ashfall advisory

Explosive eruption at Kilauea summit; ashfall advisory in effect

5 things to remember if hitting the water this long weekend

Alcohol has been a contributing factor in roughly 40 per cent of all boating fatalities across Canada

RCMP warning of counterfeit cash being spent across Island

Suspect accused of passing fake $5, $10 and $50 at gas stations and for lottery tickets

UPDATED: Military deploys to help flood-ravaged Grand Forks

Thousands of people remain on evacuation order in the Kootenay-Boundary region

Markle’s father will not attend her wedding

Meghan Markle says her father will not be attending her wedding to Prince Harry

Most Read