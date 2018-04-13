Heather Shtuka, Ryan’s mom. (Photo contributed)

Tip on missing man prompts search of new areas on B.C. mountain

A text to his roommate suggests Ryan Shtuka may have walked elsewhere at Sun Peaks on Feb. 17

Seven weeks after their son, Ryan Shtuka, was reported missing in the resort town of Sun Peaks, Heather and Scott Shtuka are still scouring the area for any sign of him.

They have left their home in Beaumont, Alta. and put their lives on hold while searching for any sign of their son amidst the snow-covered B.C. mountains.

The family are following up on a lead which was previously deemed to not fit the timeline of when their son went missing on Feb. 17. It was initially thought that Ryan Shtuka was last sighted leaving a party on Burfield Drive at 2:10 a.m., but a text received by his roommate suggests he may actually have left at approximately 1:30 a.m.. This has given new weight to a proposed sighting of Ryan Shtuka which was initially dismissed.

This new proposed timeline has prompted the Shtuka’s to revisit a possible sighting of Ryan in the Fairways Drive area of Sun Peaks. It is believed if this sighting was in fact of Ryan, he may have been trying to head into the village for a bite to eat before the businesses closed their doors at 2 a.m..

Related: Search for Ryan Shtuka goes on

Complicating the investigation of this new lead, however, is the fact that several surveillance cameras in the area Ryan may have last been spotted were inactive or not working the night he went missing.

This development has been especially frustrating for the Shtuka family, and any residents in the area with home surveillance cameras are encouraged to contact Kamloops RCMP if there is any sign of Ryan Shtuka in the early morning footage of Feb. 17.

Searches are still primarily focused on Burfield Drive, but a new timeline brings with it new search areas. The investigation is still being pursued by both city and rural RCMP and the family has said they are not leaving Sun Peaks until Ryan is found, which could mean staying until after the snow melts.

The Shtuka’s have been conducting daily searches of the area, with Scott Shtuka even operating a bobcat to dig through the snow. They are constantly looking for volunteers to assist in their search efforts, and are organizing a volunteer shuttle to leave from Edmonton, Alta. for volunteers from the Shtuka’s hometown and surrounding area. More information on the volunteer efforts and how to get involved can be found on the Missing: Ryan Shtuka Facebook page.

 

@Jodi_Brak117
jodi.brak@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

Scott Shtuka, Ryan’s dad, drives a Bobcat searching for his son at Sun Peaks Resort. (Photo contributed)

Victoria Skofteby and her dog Stella volunteered at Sun Peaks Resort to help look for Ryan Shtuka.

Previous story
VIDEO: Castlegar hosts emotional vigil for Humboldt Broncos
Next story
Rare dog lost for six months returned to Shawnigan owner

Just Posted

Lexi Bainas column: Summer Games torchlighting next week will be a great show

Also: 10 half-day workshops, all with a hands-on connection to the creation of yarns and textiles

Rare dog lost for six months returned to Shawnigan owner

Redbone coonhound stolen from car in Saanich

North Cowichan against pot operations on agricultural land

Letter to be sent to agriculture minister

Rowing club ready for regatta weekend

Maple Bay Rowing Club’s regatta set for Quamichan Lake on Saturday

Piggies beat Alberni to reclaim Cowichan Cup

Cowichan gets high seed in provincial playoffs

VIDEO: 2 young B.C. pals spearhead autism awareness campaign

Two boys with autism spearhead campaign at Langley’s Dorothy Peacock Elementary

Coming up in Cowichan: From Earth Day to plant sales, planning to an open house

Make tough decisions now for, when you can’t Who needs to know?… Continue reading

Road restrictions impact hay deliveries to ranchers hit by 2017 wildfires

Ranchers facing hay shortages due to 2017 wildfires are not dealing with road restrictions slowing down the delivery of hay along Highway 20

VIDEO: 79-year-old B.C. man fights Parkinson’s with boxing

Bob Browning on sparring with the disease

Video: Will Ferrell treated after rollover freeway crash

The 50-year-old comedy actor was in a crash on Interstate 5 in the Los Angeles area

Convicted killer Paul Bernardo faces weapons possession charge

Bernardo is known for brutally attacking 14-year-old Leslie Mahaffy and 15-year-old Kristen French

Dam owners urged to take care ahead of melt, spring weather

Ministry recommends regular monitoring, clearing spillways of blockages, reviewing emergency plans

Vancouver Island RCMP warn public about vigilante justice

A Port Alberni man under investigation for child luring was found tied up inside a home this week

Mount Washington Alpine Resort butting out

Resort to go entirely smoke free as of June 1

Most Read