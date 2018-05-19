Ben Kilmer, 41, was has been missing since Wednesday morning. (Submitted)

Search area expands as crews look for Ben Kilmer

Operation will continue into Saturday evening and resume on Sunday morning

Teams looking for Ben Kilmer have covered a great deal of ground, but the search is far from over.

The 41-year-old Cobble Hill man was last seen on Wednesday morning, and an operation led by Cowichan Search and Rescue has been scouring the Sahtlam area since that time, working into the evening on Saturday.

“We’ve almost exhausted inside the initial area,” search manager Tina Phillips said from the SAR command trailer outside the Sahtlam Fire Hall.

The search area expanded on Saturday evening as crews prepared to work until dusk, and was set to grow again on Sunday morning when the search resumes at 8 a.m.

Tips about Kilmer’s whereabouts have been pouring in from the public. The RCMP have been following up on them, with some being forwarded to SAR.

RELATED: Search for Kilmer now in the air and on the water

As of late Saturday afternoon, 59 members from eight different Vancouver Island SAR teams — Cowichan, Peninsula, Saltspring, Juan de Fuca, Ladysmith, Metchosin, Saanich and Nanaimo — had taken part in the search, along with 92 volunteers from the community, many of whom are friends and family of Kilmer.

“Some volunteers are going with SAR,” Phillips explained. “They are screened for fitness and proper gear, and then they join up with one of our search teams.”

Other volunteers have been helping to transport SAR members.

“They’ve been volunteering to drive our members around, which is great,” Phillips said. “We don’t want to use trained searchers to be drivers.”

A swift water team has also been searching the Cowichan River.

This being a long weekend, campers are encouraged to also keep an eye out for Kilmer.

“Anybody out camping in the Cowichan Valley should take a look around where they are,” Phillips said.

SAR members have been going door-to-door asking neighbours if they may have spotted Kilmer. Neighbours with security cameras are asked to look at footage after 11 a.m. on Wednesday to see if they recorded someone fitting Kilmer’s description.

“If he was to have walked away, someone may have caught him on their security cameras,” Phillips said.

Kilmer is described as 5-foot-10 and 180 lbs, with short brown hair and blue eyes. When last seen, he was clean-shaven and wearing light-coloured pants, a black shirt and steel-toed work boots. Anyone who has seen him or has information about his whereabouts should contact the North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP at 250-748-5522 or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

Two separate GoFundMe accounts have been set up to assist with the search, and both have been confirmed as legitimate by the Find Ben Kilmer Facebook page. They are at https://www.gofundme.com/utbd3f-bring-ben-home and https://ca.gofundme.com/find-ben-kilmer.

According to Phillips, Kilmer is an experienced outdoorsman, “strong and fit,” who enjoys climbing, camping and hiking.

“He may have walked away just to get away from people for a while,” she said.

Previous story
VIDEO: Grand Forks shores up defences as floodwaters rise to peak levels
Next story
VIDEO: As floodwaters recede, crews assess the damage to Grand Forks’ downtown

Just Posted

Search area expands as crews look for Ben Kilmer

Operation will continue into Saturday evening and resume on Sunday morning

Strong field at Island A girls soccer tournament

DCS edges host QMS for fifth

Cowichan Bay leads the way in water conservation

Water Challenge releases 2017 statistics

Andrea Rondeau column: Newsroom isn’t all ‘stop the presses’, but it is worthwhile

Often the creation of the paper is more akin to the careful putting together of a jigsaw puzzle

Sarah Simpson column: Mean people ruin it for everyone

It’s beyond me why anyone would remove such small things that provide so much joy to so many people.

VIDEO: Grand Forks shores up defences as floodwaters rise to peak levels

Canadian Forces, volunteers working to protect low-lying areas

Coming up in Cowichan: Spring fair; Christian Science lecture; market

Get ready for some family fun with the Drinkwater Elementary School PAC annual spring fair

Cowichan Coffee Time: New principal, and fundraising galore

• School District 79 introduced Nicole Miller, who has been appointed principal… Continue reading

VIDEO: As floodwaters recede, crews assess the damage to Grand Forks’ downtown

More than four dozen firefighters and building inspectors came out to help

Wellington Dukes pull off epic upset of Wenatchee at RBC Cup

The Dukes are off to the championship game after downing the Wild 2-1 Saturday at Prospera Centre.

Canada to face U.S. for bronze at world hockey championship

Canada was looking to play in the gold medal game for a fourth straight year, but saw 3-2 loss

Vacationers urged to check for stowaway bats that could carry deadly disease

‘White-nose syndrome’ has killed millions of bats in North America, but hasn’t arrived in B.C. yet

Are B.C.’s gas prices enough to keep you from travelling May long weekend?

Gas prices in B.C. ranging from 125 cents per litre to more than 150 cents

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle wed in Windsor as millions watch

Windsor sparkled on a warm spring day as tens of thousands of people jammed its quaint roads

Most Read