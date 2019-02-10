All SD79 schools, several others, closed on Monday

Schools close doors due to winter weather

Public schools in the Cowichan Valley will be closed on Monday, as will Queen of Angels School, Duncan Christian School, Queen Margaret’s School and Quw’utsun Smuneem

School District 79 posted to its website and social media accounts on Sunday evening that schools will be closed on Feb. 11 due to winter conditions.

Q of A, DCS and QMS also posted a similar notice to their websites, and Quw’utsun Smuneem posted to their Facebook page.

A significant amount of snow fell on the Valley on Sunday afternoon and into Sunday evening, and was expected to continue into Monday morning.

