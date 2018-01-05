Scholarship set up to honour the lives of Chloe and Aubrey Berry

Donations to support scholarships at Christ Church Cathedral School

To honour the memory of Chloe and Aubrey Berry, sisters tragically killed by their father on Christmas Day, a scholarship fund has now been set up.

The Chloe and Aubrey Berry Scholarship Fund, through the Victoria Foundation, is set up to support scholarships at Christ Church Cathedral School where Chloe attended Grade 1.

Making a donation in support of the Chloe and Aubrey Berry Scholarship Fund can be done by phone, cheque, or online.

​By phone: call 250.381.5532 to make a donation by credit card directly via the Victoria Foundation.

​​​​By cheque: send cheques to the Victoria Foundation at #200 – 703 Broughton Street, Victoria, BC, V8W 1E2. Please ensure they are made out to The Victoria Foundation. Note the name of the fund in the memo line or in a cover letter.

​​​​Online: Online donations can be made through a dedicated Chloe and Aubrey Berry Scholarship Fund page on CanadaHelps.

On Christmas Day, Chloe and Aubrey were in the care of their father, Andrew Berry, at his apartment on the corner of Beach Drive and Goodwin Street in Victoria. The children were supposed to go home to their mother’s house on Christmas afternoon but didn’t arrive. Oak Bay police found the bodies of the two girls in their father’s apartment. Andrew Berry was found in the apartment with them, suffering from injuries, and was taken to the hospital. Berry was arrested and charged upon release from the hospital.

The Vancouver Island Integrated Major Crime Unit continues to investigate the double homicide and aren’t releasing any other information as the matter is before the courts.

 

keri.coles@oakbaynews.com
Follow us on Instagram
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Skiers trigger avalanche near Fernie
Next story
Latest Cowichan Valley enrolment figures are promising: district officials

Just Posted

Capture the Rain part 1: Cowichan’s Greenfire Farm picks pond

Use what you’ve got.

Latest Cowichan Valley enrolment figures are promising: district officials

With more teachers than ever because of Bill 28, there are extra opportunities for these new students as well

VIDEO: Lake Cowichan tops list with 22 per cent as property assessments jump in Cowichan Valley

With Victoria house prices and availability skyrocketing, buyers looking north are pushing up values

Sign association defends flashing LED lights

North Cowichan preparing staff report on issue after complaint

Editorial: Plight of senior renters a quiet crisis

Seniors are badly affected by the lack of affordable rentals.

B.C. boy denied $19,000-per-month drug to ease ‘crippling pain’ for 3rd time

Sooke mom Jillian Lanthier says son Landen Alexa has been forgotten about by Premier John Horgan

Cowichan Coffee Time: Hampers, gingerbread, police and firefighters

• On the evening of Dec. 19 the Duncan Eagles donated a… Continue reading

Coming up in Cowichan: tree chipping to information sessions

Not sure what to do with your Christmas tree? Chip it Kerry… Continue reading

Scientists warn of vanishing oxygen in oceans, including Canadian waters

Researchers believe the problem has been growing since the 1950s

Comox Valley’s Awesome All Winter and WinterFest Returns

More than 30 concerts, performances and live sites to heat up 2018 winter

Scholarship set up to honour the lives of Chloe and Aubrey Berry

Donations to support scholarships at Christ Church Cathedral School

B.C. gas prices to hit highest levels in years: GasBuddy forecast

In 2018, Vancouver is forecast to see the highest peak prices at $1.52 per litre

Skiers trigger avalanche near Fernie

Fernie Search and Rescue extricate skiers injured by size two avalanche

Feeling stressed? New study says sniffing your partner’s shirt might help

Study found that women feel calmer after being exposed to their male partner’s scent

Most Read