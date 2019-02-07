Andrew Evans (Calgary City Teachers’ Convention website)

Scheduled address by convicted killer to Calgary teachers convention cancelled

Evans, a former drug counsellor, was given a life sentence but was paroled and moved back to Calgary

A scheduled address by a convicted murderer to an upcoming Calgary City Teachers Convention panel session on drug addiction has been cancelled.

Andrew Evans was found guilty of second-degree murder in the 2007 strangling death of a woman who was working at an illegal massage parlour in Vancouver.

Evans, a former drug counsellor, was given a life sentence but was paroled and moved back to Calgary.

Greg Jeffery, president of the Alberta Teachers Association, said on Twitter late Wednesday that the session was cancelled after reviewing concerns and consulting with convention officials.

The association had earlier defended its decision to include Evans on the program.

The convention runs Feb. 14 and 15.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
StatCan says number of cannabis users relatively unchanged since legalization
Next story
Swee’alt (Denise Augustine) gets prestigious Ministry of Education posting

Just Posted

Carlow Rush and Jacksun Fryer will compete on NBC’s ‘World of Dance’ Feb. 26

With a dancer from the Cowichan Valley and one from Nanaimo, Island fans will be glued to the TV

Swee’alt (Denise Augustine) gets prestigious Ministry of Education posting

After years of hard work on behalf of local Indigenous students, Swee’alt… Continue reading

Chemainus Theatre kicks off 2019 with ‘The Sound of Music’

Even if you have to ‘Climb Every Mountain’, don’t miss this show

Business notes: RRSP deadlines: don’t panic

We’re just two weeks away from the 2019 Business Expo and Community… Continue reading

Victoria runners tops in Cobble Hill 10K

Cobble Hill’s own Jed Leech is top Cowichan Valley finisher

VIDEO: Harlequin Dance raises money for 50+ Centre, CWAV

Dancing to great music, spending time with friends, checking out the auctions: it’s all good

Canada’s housing market ‘vulnerable’ even as Toronto cools: CMHC

Organization says it’s the tenth straight quarter with this assessment

Scheduled address by convicted killer to Calgary teachers convention cancelled

Evans, a former drug counsellor, was given a life sentence but was paroled and moved back to Calgary

Can pot farming save Vancouver Island agriculture?

Nanaimo suggests easing ALR rules to help farmers augment their income with cannabis

CP Rail reopens mainline through Field, B.C. after fatal derailment

Three men were killed after the train began moving on its own

Major crime unit brought in for investigation into missing Merritt cowboy

Ben Tyner, 32, has not been seen since Jan. 26

Not sending firefighters to medical emergencies could cost lives: B.C. fire chief

New system for dispatching 911 calls means first responders aren’t always deployed

San Francisco police release sketch of ‘Doodler’ killer

The killer terrorized the gay community over 40 years ago

Canadian astronaut David Saint-Jacques’ helped repair leaky space toilet: NASA

Astronauts had accidentally detached a connection point to the water system

Most Read