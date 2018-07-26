Scammers tried to steal a Cowichan Bay woman’s Visa card number. She didn’t take the bait. (Citizen file)

Scammer tries to nab Visa number off Cowichan Valley woman with no card

Cowichan Bay’s Judy Ross knows a thing or two about scamming. No, she’s not a scammer, but she sure receives a lot of phone calls from folks trying to trick her out of her money.

“I think I’ve had maybe three or four over the last month,” she said. “It always sounds like the same voice. They have an accent.”

SEE RELATED: Canada Revenue Agency scam active on Vancouver Island

SEE RELATED: Duncan man warns of escalating phone scam

This time, Ross said the phone call was a little different than the usual and she hoped to put the word out that this particular scam is making the rounds.

“They were very professional,” she explained.

What Ross first heard was a recorded message from a woman claiming her Visa card had been used.

“It said that I had 30 minutes to complain about this or the transaction would go through and it would be on my Visa and on the computer.”

The recording rattled off some stores where unauthorized purchases had apparently been made and noted that the total spent was $1,500.

The recording then said Ross would then be patched through to a police officer.

“I didn’t really catch his name,” she said. “He came on and it was a real person. I said, ‘Well, how do I know that you are who you’re saying you are?’ He repeated that he was an officer and things were going to happen if I didn’t handle this. I said to him, ‘I’ll tell you what, give me your number and I will call you back’ and he hung up on me.”

The thing is, Ross knew right away it was a scam — she doesn’t even have a Visa card. But others aren’t so certain sometimes and so she wanted to let people know it’s happening.

“This one was really good,” she said. “Obviously he was wanting to get my Visa number. I just thought if you made a little note in the newspaper about a recording saying somebody has stolen your Visa number…If I hadn’t read in the paper about different scams before, and knowing not to give information out on the phone…I thought I’d let you know to let people know that there is this is out there.”


sarah.simpson@cowichanvalleycitizen.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Business notes: Save-On-Foods in Duncan donates $1,500 to food bank

Just Posted

Scammer tries to nab Visa number off Cowichan Valley woman with no card

Cowichan Bay’s Judy Ross knows a thing or two about scamming. No,… Continue reading

Business notes: Save-On-Foods in Duncan donates $1,500 to food bank

Money going to Cowichan Valley Basket Society

LAKE FLASHBACK: Water bombers, United Church, J. H. Boyd: two gone, one forgotten

Some Cowichan Lake sagas just seem to go on and on as years go by

Municipality steps in to again clean up abandoned Lewis Street property in Duncan

Neighbours complained about drug users, noise

North Cowichan RCMP looking for the owner of riding lawnmower

Call 250-748-5522, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) if you have info

Aging cooling system behind B.C. fatal ammonia leak needed replacing in 2010: report

Technical Safety BC presented findings on cause of incident in Fernie last fall

Sudden Impact: Whitecaps beat Montreal to reach Canadian final

Vancouver wins 2-1 on aggregate and will meet Toronto FC for championship

Metal work confirmed cause of wildfire near Kamloops

The cause of the Shuswap Road grass fire east of Kamloops has been confirmed.

B.C. city’s new rainbow crosswalk vandalized after one week

City of Salmon Arm to fix damage caused by what appears to be a motorcycle burnout.

Razor-toothed and rare mosasaur skeleton displayed in Manitoba

The Canadian Fossil Discovery Centre in Morden unveiled its latest mosasaur skeleton

New scholarships for UBC grad students

Province kicks in $6 million for post-graduate studies support

Trevor Linden, Vancouver Canucks ‘amicably’ agree to part ways

After four years as president of hockey operations, team legend steps down

B.C. man faces 70 charges related to disturbing phone calls

Joel Perry allegedly threatened to kill victims’ families unless they engaged in sexual talk

Voters unhappy with BC NDP’s housing moves: poll

Housing affordability top of mind for many British Columbians; majority saying NDP doing a bad job

Most Read