(Twitter/Joint Rescue Coordination Centre)

SAR team rescues passenger from cruise ship off Vancouver Island

The passenger was suffering from a medical condition and needed immediate transfer to hospital

A cruise ship passenger had to be rescued off Vancouver Island yesterday and taken to hospital.

Members of the 442 rescue squadron from CFB Comox were called to the Norwegian Jewel on June 12, after an alert went out about a passenger suffering from a medical condition that needed immediate transfer to hospital.

A CC-115 Buffalo fixed-wing aircraft and a CH-149 Cormorant helicopter responded to the ship, which was en route form Vancouver to Alaska and near Haida Gwaii at the time of the emergency call. Once aircraft were dispatched, the cruise ship turned around and made for Port Hardy to reduce the travel distance of rescuers.

Upon arrival at the ship, and in the middle of the sea, search and rescue technicians hoisted the passenger up to the helicopter along with a nurse from the ship to accompany the patient to hospital.

The patient was first taken to hospital in Comox, before being transferred to Nanaimo. No information has been released about their condition.

The 442 Transport and Rescue Squadron is the Victoria Joint Rescue Coordination Centre’s (JRCC) primary response team for air and sea rescues. They operate across 1.4 million square kilometres of mainly mountainous terrain in British Columbia and the Yukon, extending approximately 600 nautical miles offshore into the Pacific Ocean.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. woman with physical disability shocked after being refused straw
Next story
Premier congratulates MLA on run for Nanaimo mayor

Just Posted

Warm and sunny conditions expected to begin this weekend

Temperatures forecast to peak by mid week

Brentwood hoops duo joining Thompson Rivers WolfPack

Finals MVP Sullivan joins Pasloske on university team

Cowichan bowlers help B.C. to success at nationals in P.E.I.

Three Valley athletes contribute to provincial team

Catherine Macey column: Downtown Duncan looking spiffy this summer

New and refreshed street banners are in the works

B.C. Place will miss out on World Cup soccer celebration

Premier John Horgan doesn’t ‘regret for a minute’ pulling out

B.C. man charged after possessing fawn

B.C. Conservation Officer Service says leave newborn deer alone

Former bank robber, author Stephen Reid has died

The notorious member of the StopWatch Gang passed away this week

Premier congratulates MLA on run for Nanaimo mayor

John Horgan’s remarks a bit premature, Krog’s announcement is tonight

Missing B.C. men were on dream voyage from Panama

Last seen on Vancouver Island, wife of one man says it’s now a ‘heartbreaking’ disappearance

New program extends disaster relief for B.C. residents

Premier John Horgan announces transition fund in Grand Forks

Former B.C. mill town eyed by province for new high-tech data hub

Canal Flats mill to be transformed into tech centre

SAR team rescues passenger from cruise ship off Vancouver Island

The passenger was suffering from a medical condition and needed immediate transfer to hospital

B.C. priest is not registered to practise psychology: regulator

Court documents show Larre was suspended by the College of Psychologists of British Columbia in 2006

B.C. woman with physical disability shocked after being refused straw

A growing number of Elk Valley businesses limit their use of plastic straws amid global movement

Most Read