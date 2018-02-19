SAR suspends search for missing man at Sun Peaks

RCMP will continue to search for a missing man near Kamloops but SAR has suspended their role

Kamloops Search and Rescue (KSAR) are no longer looking for the missing 19-year-old man at Sun Peaks.

Ryan Shtuka went missing Friday night after attending a party at a residence on Burfield Drive at Sun Peaks.

RELATED: RCMP seeking missing Sun Peaks man

He is believed to have walked from the party to his home, however, he never showed up for his job the next day and has not been active on Social Media or cellular networks since the time he was last seen.

RCMP are still fulling engaged in the search for Shtuka.

Cpl. Jodi Shelkie says the RCMP helicopter was searching the area on Monday and officers are on scene in the Sun Peaks village as well as meeting with family members.

Yesterday KSAR had 22 members involved in the search including, search dogs, snowmobiles, drones with infrared cameras and helicopters — as well as 74 volunteers from the community.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Shtuka is asked to contact the Kamloops RCMP at 250-828-3000.

@Jen_zee
jen.zielinski@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. Ferries aims to improve passenger perceptions

Just Posted

Duncan man gets jail time for beating puppy to death

Robert Carolan is also banned from owning animals for a decade

What do you think are policing priorities in North Cowichan/Duncan?

Meetings scheduled in Duncan, Chemainus

Column: Keeping animals off roads is no simple task

Where I originally come from, it’s moose, which can weigh twice as much as an elk

Column David Suzuki: More action needed to ensure safe water for First Nations

All nine water systems on Lytton First Nation land have been under boil water advisories

Column: Hot under pressure: my newest love

A Valentine’s Day tribute to love and cooking

WATCH: Vancouver Island man catches dashcam video of near head-on crash

Video shows oncoming van cross over centre line

Coming up in Cowichan: Irrigation; Palestinian children; fun with fungi

The Cowichan Watershed Board is presenting a free efficient irrigation workshop

SAR suspends search for missing man at Sun Peaks

RCMP will continue to search for a missing man near Kamloops but SAR has suspended their role

Lottery will help save children’s lives

Each ticket gets you a chance to win a lot of money, while helping a lot of kids

B.C. RCMP officer officially cleared in car wash shooting incident

A report found the Salmon Arm officer fired 14 bullets at the man’s truck

Wounded Warrior Run stops in Port McNeill

For Jacqueline Zweng, the Wounded Warrior Run is a personal matter.

Interest in Canadian Armed Forces remains high

Canada seeks about 5,000 recruits each year for its regular forces of about 68,000

Rules reviewed to keep drug money out of B.C. real estate

Investigator looking at loans as well as casinos, David Eby says

Tahsis mayor Jude Schooner succumbs to sudden heart attack

Flags are flying at half mast in the Village of Tahsis after… Continue reading

Most Read