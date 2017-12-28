Cowichan Search and Rescue were called out Christmas Day to rescue a Calgarian angler. (Submitted)

SAR called out Christmas Day to rescue lost angler from Alberta

It took a bit of maneovering but the result was a happy ending for all concerned

Cowichan Search and Rescue folks, getting ready for their turkey dinners, had to head out Christmas Day for a search at Skutz Falls.

According to notes from the search: “We were tasked out a 16:45 (4:45 p.m.) for a lost hiker. The individual who was from Calgary realized he was lost at around 15:30 (3:30 p.m.) and contacted 9-1-1, who then relayed the info to Lake Cowichan RCMP detachment.”

However, there was a hitch.

“RCMP had no cell coverage once they located his car and could only communicate via their dispatch. SARM was able to communicate directly with our subject before getting to Skutz Falls and he had shared his location through Google with me. He was advised to remain where he was. We sent the two Rhinos [four-wheel-drive vehicles] off to the location along the Trans Canada Trail and a team along the river to the same location.

“The Rhinos could not access him but the team along the river eventually met up with a very happy young man. They eventually met up with the Rhinos.”

The man was transferred to BC Ambulance Service, then released.

“As it turns out he was not a hiker but a fisherman found with waders, pole and pack!”

