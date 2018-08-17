Sangha chooses jury trial in Duncan confinement case

Alleged to have held and beaten woman over three days in a Cowichan Valley home

Kehar Garry Sangha is scheduled to go before the Supreme Court of BC in Duncan on April 23, 2019. (Citizen file)

The case of Kehar Garry Sangha is scheduled to go before the Supreme Court of B.C. in Duncan on April 23, 2019.

A pre-trial conference will he held in the judge’s chambers in the Duncan Courthouse that day, and jury selection for the trial is scheduled to begin on June 3, 2019.

The trial date is expected to be set once the jury is chosen.

Sangha had initially chosen to be tried by judge alone, but the defence has since changed tactics and the trial will now be before a judge and jury.

Sangha, 53, has been charged with seven counts in relation to an incident in April, 2017, where a woman was alleged to have been held and beaten in a Cowichan Valley home over a three-day period.

RELATED STORY: ONE MAN ARRESTED AFTER WOMAN FOUND BADLY BEATEN

Officers responded to a 911 call on April 11, 2017, finding a woman in need of medical assistance.

Sangha was taken into custody the next day.

The charges against him include aggravated assault, assault with a weapon and unlawful confinement or imprisonment.



robert.barron@cowichanvalleycitizen.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter