Sangha back in court Feb. 19 in confinement, beating case

Alleged to have kidnapped and beaten woman over three days last year

Kehar Garry Sangha will be back in the Duncan courthouse on Feb. 19 for a preliminary inquiry into his case.

Sangha has been charged with seven counts in relation to an incident in April, 2017, where a woman was alleged to have been held and beaten in a Cowichan Valley home over a three-day period.

FOR RELATED STORY, CLICK HERE

The charges include aggravated assault, assault with a weapon and unlawful confinement or imprisonment.

Sangha has elected to be tried by judge alone in BC Supreme Court and the preliminary inquiry, which is scheduled to be held on Feb. 19, 22 and 23, will allow the Crown the opportunity to provide evidence in the case to determine if there is enough evidence for it to go to a full trial.

Officers responded to a 911 call on April 11, finding a woman in need of medical assistance.

Sangha was taken into custody the next day.

RCMP officers spent April 13, 2017, searching a property on Stamps Road, where the woman said she was held, for evidence.