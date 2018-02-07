Cst. Adam Defrane and Cst. Jeff Kreczmer of Saanich Police are the stars of a video designed to challenge the so-called #TidePodChallenge. (YouTube video)

Saanich Police video pokes fun at #TidePodChallenge

Video titled What To Eat, What Not To Eat warns kids #NoPodInYourBod

Tide pods go into the washing machine, not mouths.

That is the message of a video that Saanich Police has produced in warning against the effects of the so-called Tide Pod Challenge.

This activity sees daring individuals — especially teenagers — consume individually packaged pieces of laundry detergent, much to the chagrin public health officials, who have long warned about the health effects of this activity.

Spurred by social media, the activity has gone viral, and the Saanich Police video featuring Const. Adam Defrane and Const. Jeff Kreczmer appears as an attempt to fight fire with fire.

Titled What To Eat, What Not To Eat, the video guides viewers through a series of comparisons about edible and inedible products that ultimately culminates in a warning about participating in the so-called #TidePodChallenge.

“That is ridiculous,” intones Defrane in mock outrage. “Starting today, we are going to start our own challenge #NoPodInYourBod.”

“Adam, that’s not bad,” answers Kreczmer, who plays the straight man to Defrane, who resembles Hangover star Zach Galifianakis.

“Remember kids, re-tweets are not worth your life,” says Defrane.

Saanich Police, for the record, does not keep records of any incidents involving Tide pods.

 

Previous story
Thieves snatch $3,000 tools from Forest Discovery Centre
Next story
John Horgan won’t retaliate in pipeline feud with Alberta

Just Posted

VIDEO: Palsson School collects bottles to fund special music program

It takes effort to fund extras programs at Palsson, but a PAC bottle drive is a real success

Thieves snatch $3,000 tools from Forest Discovery Centre

“The chainsaws and other equipment has BCFDC painted on them”

Column Dig In: Bedding down on Roman Chamomile

She dug up an area the size of her bed, removed all the weeds and planted Roman Chamomile.

Lake Cowichan council briefs: money for projects brought forward to 2018

Centennial Park’s 2017 upgrades are finished, but there is still more to do

VIDEO: Lake Cowichan Sharpies get the 411 on collecting used needles safely

In a casual atmosphere at the Seniors Centre, a paramedic explains how to collect needles safely

VIDEO: A little of this and a little of that from around Cowichan Lake

The Cowichan Lake District Seniors Association presents a Sweethearts Dance at the… Continue reading

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Looking for the Cutest Couple in Valentine’s contest

Are you part of a cute couple? Do you know a cute… Continue reading

Wife dies 4 days after husband killed in same car crash on Highway 3

Joan McKinnon was taken to hospital following the collision on Saturday, east of Yahk

John Horgan won’t retaliate in pipeline feud with Alberta

B.C. premier calls his counterpart’s wine ban a ‘distraction’ and hopes conflict will cool

Alberta’s wine ban won’t impact Vancouver Island producers

Alberta Premier Rachel Notley’s political spat that has pitted bitumen against sauvignon… Continue reading

One person dead in Campbell River house fire

The male victim is believed to be in his late 60s or early 70s

Optimistic tone in B.C. business community

Concerns registered on housing affordability and tax increases

Nootka Sound RCMP looking for Dan Lockhart

Was last seen in downtown Victoria.

Most Read