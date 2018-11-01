Keith Grey, from Rotary Duncan Daybreak, encourages people to donate warm clothes for those that need it as the colder weather sets in. (Robert Barron/Citizen)

Rotary Duncan Daybreak to hold coat drive

Club looks to public for warm clothing for the needy

The days are getting colder and Rotary Duncan Daybreak is hosting its “Warm Hearts, Warm Coats Coat Drive”.

The Rotary is asking the public for donations of adult and children’s coats, mittens, tuques and scarves between now and Nov. 15.

The clothing will distributed to the needy by the Salvation Army.

Drop-off locations are at the Cowichan Valley Citizen, 251 Jubilee St., Greg’s RV Place, 5267 Boal Rd., Island Savings in Duncan Mall, McFrugal’s Discount Outlet, 2724 Beverly St., RBC, 395 Trunk Rd., Sports Traders, 354 Truck Rd., Copycats, 5777 Trans Canada Highway, and Discover Honda on Bell McKinnon Road.

