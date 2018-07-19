Craig Gillis, front, district governor of Rotarian District 5020, and assistant governor Gay Wise, were in the Valley on July 16 to help the Duncan Rotary paint the seed bank at the Cowichan Incubation Seed Farm on Beverly Street. They were part of a contingent of more than a dozen local and visiting Rotary volunteers helping out. (Robert Barron/Citizen)

Rotarians help with community painting project in Duncan

Picture of Rotarians helping with community painting project

The Duncan Rotary has stepped in to help the Cowichan Green Community paint the seed bank at the Cowichan Incubator Seed Farm on Beverly Street.

Almost a dozen members of the Duncan Rotary, which frequently assists with community projects in the Valley, and Rotarians from other chapters were on hand on July 16 to help the CGC with the painting project at Cowichan’s first seed bank.

