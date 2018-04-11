Rock the Salish Sea! Tour 2018 to visit Lake Cowichan

To be held at Palsson Elementary School on April 12

The Artist Response Team is proud to present the Rock The Salish Sea! Tour 2018.

The Lake Cowichan concert, which will be held on April 12, features Holly Arntzen and Kevin Wright of the Wilds Band, and students from Palsson Elementary School performing original eco-rock songs about oceans and watersheds, salmon and climate change.

Students have been practicing songs for several months, getting ready to blow the roof off of the Palsson school gym.

Arntzen and Wright are leading the “artist in residence” music program with Palsson students from kindergarten to Grade 3 based on ART’s highly successful Voices Of Nature model that uses music for cross-curricular ecological education.

Admission is free for the concert, which begins at 6 p.m. at Palsson Elementary School, located at 9 Grosskleg Way, Lake Cowichan.

The Rock The Salish Sea! Tour also has a component called the Palsson Tire Recycling Round-Up in which Lake Cowichan residents and students are encouraged to bring their old tires to OK Tire, 728 Neva Rd., from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on April 14.

Old tires can be recycled and made into things like playground surfaces and organizers remind tire collectors to tell the tire recycling station what school they represent because each collector’s school will receive a $500 prize, plus $1 for every tire over 100 collected.