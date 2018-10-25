This picture from Mainroad Group shows the remains of a deer on the Trans-Canada Highway about to be picked up on Highway 1 in Greater Victoria. (Black Press file photo)

Roadkill counts rising on Vancouver Island

ICBC recorded 2,200 animal-related crashes on Vancouver Island in 2017

Crashes involving animals on Vancouver Island are trending up.

ICBC recorded 2,200 animal-related crashes on the Island in 2017 — up from 1,800 in 2013, for a five-year average of 2,100. Correspondingly, the number of injured (human) victims rose from 90 in 2013 to 160 in 2017, for a five-year average of 140.

Looking at the rest of the province, Vancouver Island recorded 1,000 more crashes involving animals than the Lower Mainland in 2017 (1,200). Leading all regions was the Southern Interior with 4,800 crashes in 2017, responsible for 300 injuries.

Looking at the province as a whole, ICBC recorded 11,000 crashes in 2017 with 740 injuries with a five-year average of 11,000 crashes and 650 injuries. Crashes involving animals also caused nine fatalities between 2013 and 2016, with none in 2017.

RELATED: Scientists trying to save B.C.’s western rattlesnakes from becoming roadkill

Crashes include those with both domestic and wild animals, but the available ICBC statistics do no further distinguish between the two categories.

The ICBC statistics also fail to the capture the wider category of roadkill, as vehicle driver may kill domestic or wild animals without filing a claim with ICBC that meets its definition of a crash. They may know that they hit something but nonetheless continue on their way because of the animals’ size. Alternatively, some drivers have hit large animals, only to realize much later, that they had done so.

RELATED: Woman drags dead deer home under her car

About 80 per cent of reported wildlife collisions involve large animals such as deer, according to the Wildlife Collision Prevention Program, a partnership between the British Columbia Conservation Foundation (BCCF) and the Insurance Corporation of British Columbia (ICBC), in response to the increasing number and severity of wildlife-vehicle collisions in British Columbia.

Overall, experts estimate that millions of animals die annually on roads across North America.

RELATED: Crews contend with wildlife carnage on Greater Victoria highways

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

wolfgang.depner@saanichnews.com

Previous story
GoFundMe for children of Ben Kilmer steadily rising
Next story
Vancouver Island seniors to receive funding for day programs

Just Posted

U21 Cowichan United makes a step in the right direction

Coach sees more good than bad in loss to Prospect Lake

Lake Flashback: Diesel clean up saga ends, swimming pool story surfaces again, familiar politicians back in the frame: it’s all Laker life

Some politicians had long run, Palmers’ diesel nightmare goes on, will Lake ever get a pool and more

Mary Lowther column: Secrets to sharing the garden with pumpkins

Pumpkins and other winter squash start easily from seed indoors, about mid to late April

VIDEO: Cowichan Valley lively with Halloween events for young and old

Kids fun at Spooktacular, community events all over, and finally adult fun and games. Check em out

Duncan’s Chalkboard Theatre group wants stolen keyboard back

Keyboard stolen during Thanksgiving weekend

VIDEO: ‘The Hockey Song’ heads to Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame

Stompin’ Tom classic to be honoured this weekend when the Toronto Maple Leafs play the Winnipeg Jets

Coyotes score 3 in final period to dump Canucks 4-1

WATCH: Injury-riddled Vancouver squad without several key players

Trans Mountain like Monty Python’s dead parrot under Trudeau government: Scheer

Conservative leader say prime minister wants everyone to believe the project is still alive

Woman suffers burns in tent fire at Vancouver Island homeless camp

Fire occurred just after 3 p.m. Thursday at Nanaimo’s Discontent City

Former BC First Nations chief charged with sexual assault

Previously a longtime leader of the Little Shuswap Lake Indian Band to return to court in November

Toad’s breath, bat warts: Starbucks releases Halloween frappe

The trendy coffee giant’s over-the-top Halloween drink is coming.

Keep secret ballot votes for union certification, B.C. panel says

Drop essential service rule for schools, Harry Bains advised

International call for action to save B.C.’s old-growth rainforests

Petition with 185,000 signatures delivered to B.C. Legislature

PHOTOS: Wolves caught on B.C. trail cam hunting cow

A trail cam at a range in the Kamloops area captured these wolves giving chase

Most Read