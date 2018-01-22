Road conditions wreak havoc for Comox Valley drivers

Icy road conditions early Monday morning kept first responders very busy throughout the Comox Valley.

Courtenay Fire Chief Don Bardonnex said members responded to one incident which involved seven vehicles around 8:30 a.m. between Piercy Road and the Strathcona Parkway.

“It was really icy when we arrived,” he noted, and added while there were no major injuries, six people were transported by ambulance to hospital.

Five tow trucks were required to clear the vehicles, Bardonnex confirmed.

Around 9 a.m., police closed Highway 19 from Piercy to Hamm roads due to the treacherous driving conditions. A travel advisory was also issued for the area between Cook Creek Road and Campbell River due to extreme icy conditions.

Due to fallen trees and the high snowfall amount overnight Saturday, the Strathcona Parkways was closed to traffic in both directions for most of the day Sunday. As of Monday afternoon, DriveBC reported the road as having compact snow with slushy sections.

Meanwhile, on Monday morning, the Cumberland Fire Department also responded to motor vehicle incidents further south near the Trent River off Highway 19.

Comox Valley RCMP Const. Rob Gardner said drivers have to remember to drive to conditions and slow down.

“We are asking people when the highways are wet and the temperatures drop, drive safely, don’t be in a hurry and use proper winter tires. Even when it’s icy, it’s really tough (conditions).”

Previous story
World’s fastest log car made in B.C. sells for $350,000 US
Next story
VIDEO: Massive waves destroy chunks of Ucluelet’s Wild Pacific Trail

Just Posted

North Cowichan raising stink over foul odours

Smell from Chemainus facility an issue for years

Column Drivesmart: Mentor app tells you how good a driver you really are

How would I measure up?

Cowichan wrestling camp kicks off New Year

Camp attracts wrestlers from Valley, Victoria and Mainland

Ballet ‘Anastasia’ explores Russian mystery

Who was Grand Duchess Anastasia? What happened to her after 1918? Ballet tells gripping tale

Smoking ban arrives on BC Ferries

No crackdown, just education as BC Ferries enacts smoking ban

VIDEO: Jamboree Day a great success at Cowichan Lake arena

Lake Cowichan minor hockey, and its friends, families, and supporters are out in force for jamboree

Road conditions wreak havoc for Comox Valley drivers

Icy road conditions early Monday morning kept first responders very busy throughout… Continue reading

Brother of B.C. teen killed by stray bullet says the death left a void

Alfred Wong, 15, was gunned down in Vancouver while on his way home from dinner with his family

Movie filmed in Castlegar B.C. opens Friday

Hollow in the Land starring Dianna Agron will be playing in select cinemas.

Cougar window shops at Banff grocery store

An RCMP officer spots a cougar outside an Alberta grocery store

VIDEO: Massive waves destroy chunks of Ucluelet’s Wild Pacific Trail

Some viewpoints will be closed for the foreseeable future because you won’t even know they were there

Plan your Hometown Hockey weekend

Find your favourites on the Hometown Hockey schedule

Hometown Hockey: Cowichan Capitals events

On Jan. 20 there will be special features during the game for Hometown Hockey

Coming up in Cowichan: Rain workshop, Joseph Mairs Memorial, timely film

Participants are encouraged to bring their roof dimensions

Most Read