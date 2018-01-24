‘River’s Edge Memorial Garden’ name for Lake Cowichan’s first cemetery

Lake Cowichan’s columbarium site now has a name, bringing the dream of decades closer to fruition

This is a typical columbarium, such as are seen in many cemeteries around the world. They also come in square and rectangular shapes. Small compartments for ashes are covered by plaques of metal or stone in these structures. Burial services involving placement of the containers of ashes can be held right in the park. (Submitted)

River’s Edge Memorial Garden is the name chosen for Lake Cowichan’s first cemetery.

The columbarium will be located in the small park at the east end of Greendale Road, near where the railway trestle walkway crosses the Cowichan River.

The name was chosen by popular vote on Facebook.

According to town CAO Joe Fernandez, the pressing need for a name now is driven by the Consumer Protection Branch, who wanted a name put forward prior to issuing a Certificate of Public Interest to the town.

“Consumer Protection BC is the provincial licensing and regulatory body for various industries, including the cremation, interment, and funeral services industry. Council tasked [its] advisory planning commission with selecting one of the following as its preference,” he said.

River’s Edge Memorial Garden, Heritage River Columbarium, and Greendale Memorial Park were the three names offered for choice.

After the committee split down the middle on the first two names, the tie-breaker vote was given to the public and there was a lot of interest shown in the posting on the Town’s Facebook page.

“An overwhelming majority cast votes in favour of River’s Edge Memorial Garden,” Fernandez said.

Coun. Tim McGonigle said, “I’m very thankful for all the input on social media on this. It was a great thread to follow if you followed them all. I think there were 178 comments. People became involved, and at least we gave them the opportunity to have some input. I appreciate that.”

Coun. Bob Day added, “When the idea first came along to put the question on social media, I just cringed in a corner, waiting for something negative to come out of it, but I am so pleased. It was all totally positive.”

McGonigle then said care would be needed, given the way Lake Cowichan’s signs now look, to ensure there is some appropriate way to fit the name into the pattern.

Austin pointed out that there was still a bit of confusion among some residents about the word “columbarium”.

“I was talking about the columbarium to someone the other day and they said: wasn’t that where you burn people up at the end? I said: No. That’s a crematorium. These are little niches. But some people get confused from time to time. Once we have it there and advertised and pictures in the paper, they’ll understand,” she said.



lexi.bainas@cowichanvalleycitizen.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter