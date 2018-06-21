A telephone scam involving people impersonating Canada Revenue Agency staff is getting aggressive in the Shuswap. (Black Press file photo)

Revenue Canada scam swindles $3,000 from B.C. resident

Victim provides fraudster with $3,000 in iTunes gift cards

Fraudsters pretending to be from the Canada Revenue Agency are getting bolder.

Chase RCMP received a report from a victim who received a phone call from a person claiming to be with the agency. The suspect told the victim they owed federal taxes and threatened the victim with arrest should they not pay the taxes immediately.

The suspect directed the victim to purchase iTunes cards to pay for their overdue taxes. After purchasing approximately $3,000 in iTunes cards, the victim gave the card information to the suspect, allowing the suspect to obtain the full value of the card.

Police say that due to technology allowing false phone numbers to be shown on call display, and because suspects are mostly from oversees countries, there is little officers can do to recover the lost money.

Chase RCMP say they have received several similar reports of the Canada Revenue Agency Fraud over the past several weeks. Police would like to remind the public that the Canada Revenue Agency does not take iTunes cards for payment and that police do not arrest people for overdue taxes.

@SalmonArm
newsroom@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
UPDATED: Crown appeals B.C. polygamous leader’s acquittal in child bride case
Next story
Valuable wood carving stolen from prominent local carver

Just Posted

Valuable wood carving stolen from prominent local carver

Thefts have become big problem for Tyler Cochrane

B.C. Summer Games volunteers needed at LCSS

The U15 male and female soccer squads will find their home away… Continue reading

Duncan councillor John Horgan dies

Horgan was serving his first term on council

115 new wildfires burning across B.C. due to 19,000 lightning strikes

More fires expected to start today, says BC Wildfire Service officials

Isobel Mackenzie column: Dispelling myths about B.C. seniors

Yet, despite the reality of the numbers, we persist in painting seniors as a “problem to be solved”

VIDEO: Trades jobs the way of the future on Vancouver Island?

Hundreds of people attend Black Press Career Fair in Nanaimo

Coming up in Cowichan: From Conquering Cobble Hill to a garden tour

Conquer Cobble Hill on Saturday, June 23 Mill Bay Marine Search and… Continue reading

VIDEO: First day of summer celebrated with solstice celebration

June 21 marks the first day of summer

Revenue Canada scam swindles $3,000 from B.C. resident

Victim provides fraudster with $3,000 in iTunes gift cards

UPDATED: Crown appeals B.C. polygamous leader’s acquittal in child bride case

James Oler had been charged with taking his underage daughter to the U.S. to marry her off

Disney production filming at Victoria’s Government House today

Made-for-TV movie will feature the inside of the Rockland Avenue mansion

Housing would cut number of B.C.’s vulnerable re-admitted to hospital: study

New SFU work shows just how costly frequent hospitalization is to the province’s health care system

3 dead after semi-truck collides with car on B.C. Interior highway

Police said the intersection between Highway 97 and Highway 99 would remain closed for some time

Keep your pets safe while driving

ICBC and SPCA join forces on pet safety awareness initiative

Most Read