Some of the more than 100 finches rescued from a foreclosed home over the weekend. Image: FEATHER HAVEN PARROT RESCUE

Rescuers save 100-plus finches found in foreclosed Ottawa home

More than 100 finches rescued from foreclosed home in Ottawa

An animal rescue group says it is working to rehome more than 100 small birds found in a foreclosed house in Ottawa.

Jill Woods, who runs the Feathered Haven Parrot Rescue in Smiths Falls, Ont., says the birds — 106 finches and two canaries — were rescued from a “hoarding situation” on Sunday.

Woods says some of the birds were in cages, while the rest were flying free in the home.

She says she and 20 other volunteers used blankets like nets to corral the birds into cages.

The birds were traumatized and in need of expensive medical attention.

Two of the birds have died since being rescued, and Woods says 10 others have been treated by a vet.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Protest against Tim Hortons planned across Ontario today
Next story
B.C. teacher suspended after student passes out from headlock

Just Posted

Tent city arrives in Central Saanich

Three tents near Polo Park as of Wednesday morning

Two Roosevelt elk poached: culprits sought by Conservation officers

Following two incident recently, Conservation officers are asking for the public’s help

Year in Review: Music, tragedy and zoning fights made headlines in 2017

JUNE “We’re going to have a real problem this summer,” said Lake… Continue reading

Editorial: Assessment jump underlines feeling of optimism

In the Town of Lake Cowichan assessments have gone up an average of 22 per cent this year

Special feature: Brent Rayner remembers his dad, missing 10 years

After 10 years of waiting, Rayner family is waiting to hear about human remains discovered recently

Tent city arrives in Central Saanich

Three tents near Polo Park as of Wednesday morning

B.C. Indigenous teen model to walk in major Australian fashion show

Jada Raphael of the Cook’s Ferry Band will represent the Nlakapamux and Secwepemc Nations

Hospitals, care homes struggle with influenza

Call your doctor or 8-1-1 for nurse advice before going to emergency

B.C. girls get a step up in the navy and coast guard

Anything Foundation offers girls the chance to learn more about military careers

B.C. teen dies in fire in First Nation community

Emergency crews responded to a mobile home fire early Tuesday on the Williams Lake Indian Band’s Sugar Cane Reserve

‘Do-Gooder’ traumatizes B.C. cat owner

Cat stolen from vehicle in Salmon Arm by man who thought he was rescuing animal from neglect

‘Keep the coffee out of your rectum and in your cup’

Gwyneth Paltrow’s natural lifestyle website Goop is now recommending a do-it-yourself coffee enema

Bannon out as chairman of Breitbart News, loses radio show

Former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon is out at Breitbart News after public break with President Donald Trump

James Franco’s says allegations he’s heard aren’t accurate

The New York Times has canceled a public event with James Franco days after the Golden Globe winner was accused of sexual misconduct.

Most Read