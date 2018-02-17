Reports of money laundering in B.C. real estate ‘troubling’: attorney general

News report alleges people connected to fentanyl trade are using B.C. real estate to launder money

B.C.’s attorney general says he’s deeply troubled by reports of money laundering and criminal activity in the real estate market.

David Eby has issued a statement saying the government takes reports of money laundering through real estate very seriously.

The comments come after the Globe and Mail published a story alleging that people connected to the fentanyl trade are using B.C. real estate to clean dirty drug money.

Eby says he has already tasked former RCMP deputy commissioner Peter German with reviewing money laundering policies and practices at B.C. casinos.

Last month, German’s recommendations prompted the government to announce new rules for high rollers at casinos, including a requirement that anyone spending $10,000 or more within a 24-hour period prove the source of the funds.

READ MORE: Cash rules tightened for B.C. casinos

Eby says German will also look at whether money laundering has connections with any other sectors, including real estate or tax policy.

“Our government will work to determine the scope of this issue and what must be done to appropriately address it,” he said Friday in a statement.

“We will ensure our investigation into money laundering in B.C. casinos is informed by these disturbing revelations.”

The Canadian Press

Previous story
Air ambulance used parking lot for patient transfer because it was most efficient option

Just Posted

DCS wins jr. boys B tournament

Chargers get past Brentwood B in final

Column T.W. Paterson: Sinful David and the missionary’s wife

She’d vowed that David Harris would mount the pulpit over her dead body.

Outlaws and Cougars fall in Shergold Cup openers

Cowichan soccer teams look to rebound this weekend

Referendum considered for Cowichan water supply option

CVRD looks to establish a regional service

Big chill coming for Cowichan Valley

Arctic cold front expected to cover area by Saturday night

WATCH: Vancouver Island man catches dashcam video of near head-on crash

Video shows oncoming van cross over centre line

Coming up in Cowichan: Irrigation; Palestinian children; fun with fungi

The Cowichan Watershed Board is presenting a free efficient irrigation workshop

Reports of money laundering in B.C. real estate ‘troubling’: attorney general

News report alleges people connected to fentanyl trade are using B.C. real estate to launder money

OLYMPIC ROUNDUP: Two more medals for Canada, and men’s hockey loss

Team Canada shines on the speed skating track, but fall short against the Czechs in hockey

Air ambulance used parking lot for patient transfer because it was most efficient option

Lack of certification for helipad at Comox Valley Hospital not a factor in decision

RCMP member challenges court to prevent further disciplinary action

RCMP member launches appeal to avoid new hearing over alleged harassment

Port of Vancouver program examines impact of marine noise on local whales

Man-made noises can interfere with orcas’ ability to hunt and communicate with other pod members

Patrick Brown enters Ontario Tory leadership race

Despite sexual misconduct allegations Brown believes he is the right choice for the PC party

Preparation key for backcountry outings

Snowpack levels “complex” in many B.C. backcountry recreation areas

Most Read