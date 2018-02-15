The Transportation Safety Board of Canada has released its report on the crash of a Cessna 172 at the Duncan Airport last year. (Citizen file)

Report points to pilot error as cause of Duncan plane crash

Two injured in crash of Cessna 172 at Duncan Airport

Pilot error appears to be the cause of the crash of a Cessna 172 at Duncan Airport last year.

The Transportation Safety Board of Canada released its report last week on the accident that injured two people, one seriously, and knocked out power to thousands of people in the area on Jan. 19, 2017.

FOR RELATED STORY, CLICK HERE

The small plane, owned by the Victoria Flying Club, had only a woman flight instructor and a male student on board at the time of the incident.

The plane was on a training exercise practising landings and take offs before it struck a number of trees and power lines and crashed upside down in a field near the airport.

The student flyer evacuated from the aircraft, but the instructor was trapped in the plane for up to two hours before she was successfully extracted by rescue crews and was flown by helicopter to Victoria General Hospital.

The TSB report states that the aircraft was functioning normally before it struck the trees and power lines so the investigation focused on operational factors, including pilot decision making.

The report concluded that the small plane was high on final approach, and the approach was steeper than commonly used and faster than was prescribed.

It said the landing attempt was continued even after the aircraft touched down well beyond the intended touchdown point, and the attempt to stop the plane was made at a point where insufficient runway remained to bring it to a stop.

“The takeoff (which was then attempted) took place with insufficient airspeed and insufficient remaining runway,” the report continued.

“The aircraft left the runway below a safe flying speed and, once out of ground effect, sank below runway elevation, resulting in its collision with several trees and power lines.”

The TSB stated in the report that it investigated the accident solely for the purpose of advancing transportation safety.

“It is not the function of the TSB to assign fault or determine civil or criminal liability,” the report concluded.


robert.barron@cowichanvalleycitizen.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Climate adaptation needed, B.C. auditor general says

Just Posted

Exhibition Grounds packed for Islands Agriculture Show

Back after a year away, this year’s Islands Agriculture Show was again… Continue reading

VIDEO: Large Cowichan crowd marches in support of missing, murdered aboriginal people

Members of several First Nations are joined by friends and supporters in walk through Duncan

Column Drivesmart: Is it legal for police to drive like that?

The Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit was in the news this week

Column: Superb effort behind the scenes keeps Cowichan Music Festival rolling

Marshalling thousands of performers is just a part of the work done by a group of great volunteers

VIDEO: Red dresses in Duncan reminder cases still unsolved

They are still missing but to families and friends, they and their stories are not forgotten

VIDEO: Large Cowichan crowd marches in support of missing, murdered aboriginal people

Members of several First Nations are joined by friends and supporters in walk through Duncan

Coming up in Cowichan: Irrigation; Palestinian children; fun with fungi

The Cowichan Watershed Board is presenting a free efficient irrigation workshop

Climate adaptation needed, B.C. auditor general says

Flooding, wildfire risks need local, provincial action

Machete-wielding masked suspect robs Nanaimo liquor store

Second incident in recent months of Scream-mask robber at same cold beer and wine store

Opinion: Seriously Kim? We have the right to bare arms

A Princeton reporter reacts after a former Canadian prime minister says women should cover up on TV

‘Supercluster’ tech groups to share up to $950M in federal cash

It’s part of a high-tech collaboration to foster growth and create jobs

Home sales in Canada dip to lowest level in 3 years: CREA

Canadian Real Estate Association says January activity was down in 75% of local markets

Thirteen pedestrians hit in 14 months in Prince Rupert

Multimedia story on three people who want change after at least eight pedestrians hit in crosswalks

Trump refuses to address gun control following deadly Florida shooting

While Trump avoids the topic, Florida governor Rick Scott vows to keep mentally ill from getting guns

Most Read