Remains of two people found in Ucluelet

Officials have not said whether or not the remains belong to Ryan Daley or Dan Archbald

The remains of two people have been found near Ucluelet, according to a release from the BC RCMP.

Officials say the bodies were discovered late last week by a woman walking her dog in the area near Ucluelet, and they are working with the BC Coroners Service to identify the remains.

They say it’s too early to confirm whether or not the remains belong to Ryan Daley and Daniel Archbald, two men that have been missing from the area since mid-May.

Both men were last seen leaving a Ucluelet dock on-foot on May 16. Police believe the two men arrived in Ucluelet on May 13 after a roughly eight-week sailing trip from Panama.

Security footage showed them both leaving the dock at Ucluelet’s inner boat basin on-foot on May 16 and friends and family members say they have not seen or heard from either man since.

Earlier this month the Island’s Major Crime Unit took over the investigation and labeled the disappearance as suspicious.

Ryan Daley and Dan Archbald were last seen leaving Ucluelet’s inner boat basin on foot on May 16. (Photo - RCMP)

